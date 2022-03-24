Follow live radio and video stream of the winner take all third and final test match between the West Indies and England in St George’s, Grenada on Thursday (24).

The series is locked at 0-0 heading into this final test match after both teams played to draws in the previous two test matches

England will be seeking to secure a series win in the West Indies for the first time since 2004, but the home side will not be easily beaten after showing some resilience in the matches before.

West Indies vs England: How to listen

The third Test will be held at the National Cricket Stadium in St George’s from Thursday, March 24 and the action will get underway at 11:00 am local time on each day.

West Indies vs England: Team news

Teams from the second Test

England: Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Joe Root (c), Dan Lawrence, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Foakes (wk), Chris Woakes Matt Fisher, Jack Leach, Saqib Mahmood.

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (c), John Campbell, Shamarh Brooks, Nkrumah Bonner, Jermaine Blackwood, Jason Holder, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Veerasammy Permaul, Jayden Seales.