How to watch Arkansas and Vanderbilt 2021 SEC Baseball Tournament clash

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The 2021 SEC Baseball Tournament heats up on Thursday with a mouth-watering clash between the top-ranked Arkansas and Vanderbilt at 9:00 pm. I am really looking forward to sitting back and watching this game. Both teams enter this matchup feeling confident and you can Watch live streaming coverage on WatchESPN and SEC Network.
The following is how you can watch, listen and follow live stats of the game as both teams look to progress in the tournament with the championship title firmly placed on their minds. LIVE STATS | LISTEN LIVE | SEC NETWORK
Fourth-seeded Vanderbilt advanced to this game with a 5-4 walk-off win Ole Miss on Wednesday night at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium with junior Dominic Keegan hitting a single to right field to help the Commodores secure the victory.
In that game, Vanderbilt trailed 4-3 entering the ninth, but managed to rally to get the win and will face an Arkansas side raring to go.
The Razorbacks, behind a near perfect performance from Lael Lockhart grabbed an 11-2 win against Georgia on Wednesday night at the SEC Tournament at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium.
The left hander stroke out a career-high 11 in seven innings of two-hit, two-run ball. Heston Tole then entered the contest in relief of Lockhart and was also impressive in his appearance.