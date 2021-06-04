How to watch Arkansas v NJIT; 2021 NCAA Baseball Regionals live stream

Top ranked Arkansas will kick-off its 2021 NCAA Baseball Regionals play on Friday, June 4, in the NCAA Fayetteville Regional against NJIT at 2 p.m. CT and you can watch a live stream of the game on ESPN3 and WatchESPN.com from the Baum-Walker Stadium.
The Razorbacks enter this year’s NCAA Tournament as the No. 1 overall seed for the first time in program history after winning the the 2021 SEC regular-season and tournament titles earlier this season.
NCAA Fayetteville Regional Schedule
Friday, June 4
Game 1 – NJIT vs. Arkansas – 2:00 pm CT – ESPN3 – Listen – Live Stats
Game 2 – Nebraska vs. Northeastern – 7:00 pm CT – ESPN3
A complete schedule is slated for Friday’s first day and you can watch all the games live, by following this link to pages that contains the important details. Follow Friday’s 2021 NCAA Baseball Regionals games | 2021 NCAA Baseball Regionals Complete Schedule.
Arkansas is also a top-eight national seed for the fifth time, after also receiving a top-eight seed in 2004, 2007, 2018 and 2019 seasons.
Fans can also watch live streaming coverage of all the 2021 NCAA Baseball Regionals games on Friday on ESPN3, SEC Network and WatchESPN.com.
Meanwhile the other playing on Friday in the Fayetteville Regional will see Nebraska taking on Northeastern at 7:00 pm and this game will also be streaming live on ESPN3.
Friday – Pitcher Matchup
NJIT RHP Tyler Stafflinger (6-5, 3.77 ERA) vs. Arkansas RHP Caleb Bolden (2-0, 4.43 ERA)
Arkansas has never faced NJIT, who is making its NCAA Tournament debut. The Highlanders earned the America East Conference’s automatic bid after the league’s championship game was rained out. NJIT was the only undefeated team remaining in the tournament.