How to watch Arkansas vs Georgia: SEC schedule tonight

Georgia (16-11, 6-8 SEC) will battle against Arkansas (18-9, 7-7 SEC) on Tuesday, February 21, at 9:00 p.m. ET and you can watch live streaming coverage on SEC Network.

The game will be played inside the Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Ark., and fans can also listen to live radio broadcast via the Georgia Bulldog Sports Network (Flagship: WSB AM 750); (Scott Howard, pbp; Chuck Dowdle, analyst; Adam Gillespie (producer)) | Affiliates. Audio Stream: georgiadogs.com.

Action on the SEC Network will be presented by Kevin Fitzgerald, who is on play-by-play with Ron Slay serving as the analyst. Video Stream: SECN+ | Satellite: SiriusXM: 386; SXM App: 976

The last time Georgia and Arkansas battled, the Bulldogs came out as the 99-73 winners on Feb. 5, 2022. Georgia leads the all-time series 25-16 (Full History).

