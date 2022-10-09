How to watch Arsenal vs Liverpool? Lineups, team news, results, and updates

LONDON —— This week’s blockbuster Premier League fixture pits second-place Arsenal against Liverpool at Emirates Stadium here on Sunday (9) and fans in the United States can watch all the live streaming coverage on the USA Network. You can also use a VPN to watch live streaming coverage here

Arsenal come into the game hoping for a win that would see them return to the top of the Premier League standings after Manchester City replaced the Gunners on Saturday. For Live Text Commentary Updates, Click Here

Liverpool, meanwhile, have not been in the best form thus far this season and Jurgen Klopp’s side cannot afford to suffer another road defeat today as the team would find itself trailing Mikel Arteta’s side by 14 points in the title race. Read more: How to watch West United vs Fulham? Live results, starting lineups, team news

All eyes will be on Reds striker Darwin Nunez, who has struggled with his new role in the Premier League, while Klopp is also hoping for a season breakout game from his star forward Mo Salah, who has also been below par, by his standards, this season.

Klopp has decided to persist with his attacking quartet of Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah to lead Liverpool against a very confident Arsenal side that will be aiming for another statement win this week after brushing aside Tottenham last weekend.

Nunez, Jota and Diaz are part of three changes from the Liverpool starting team in the last Premier League outing which ended in a 3-3 draw with Brighton.

Fabinho, Roberto Firmino, and Fabio Carvalho are the players making way but could feature from the bench.

Meanwhile, there is just one change for Arsenal from last weekend’s North London derby victory over Tottenham with Takehiro Tomiyasu making his first Premier League start of the season.

He comes in for Oleksandr Zinchenko at left-back, who is absent from the Gunners matchday squad.

Arsenal team news

Starting Lineup: Ramsdale, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Tomiyasu, Partey, Xhaka, Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli, Jesus. Subs: Turner, Tierney, Nketiah, Holding, Cedric, Vieira, Lokonga, Nelson, Marquinhos.

Liverpool team news

Starting Lineup: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas, Henderson, Thiago, Salah, Nunez, Jota, Diaz. Subs: Kelleher, Gomez, Fabinho, Konate, Milner, Firmino, Elliott, Carvalho, Phillips.