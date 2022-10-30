How to watch Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest live stream?

LONDON —— After making several changes for the midweek Europa League game defeat at PSV Eindhoven on Thursday, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has reverted back to his first-choice lineup for today’s Premier League clash against Nottingham Forest at the Emirates.

For the viewers in the United States, you can watch live streaming coverage online on NBC Sports and live television broadcast will be available in the USA on USA Network, and NBC Sports App.

A win today for Arsenal will see them returning to the top of Premier League standings ahead of Manchester City after the Citizens leaped frog them on Saturday to go pole.

Although the Gunners are unchanged from the starting team which draw with Southampton last week, Arteta makes five changes to XI that was beaten at PSV in midweek.

This means Takehiro Tomiyasu has again been preferred ahead of Kieran Tierney at left-back, with Oleksandr Zinchenko still out injured. Gabriel Jesus is back to lead the attack, with Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli on either side of him.

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest Starting Teams

Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper makes just one adjustment to his side that picked up a surprised 1-0 win over Liverpool last week with Renan Lodi replacing Neco Williams at left-back.

Scott McKenna and Ryan Yates are the only survivors from Forest’s 1-0 FA Cup win over Arsenal in January.

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Tomiyasu, Odegaard (capt), Partey, Xhaka, Saka, Martinelli, Jesus. Subs: Hein, Tierney, Nketiah, Holding, Soares, Vieira, Lokonga, Nelson, Marquinhos.

Forest XI: Henderson, Aurier, Cook, McKenna, Lodi, Yates (capt), Freuler, Kouyate, Gibbs-White, Lingard, Awoniyi. Subs: Hennessey, Worrall, Mangala, Williams, O’Brien, Surridge, Johnson, Dennis, Boly.

“I think Arsenal will win the game,” said Jose Enrique, the former Liverpool and Villarreal left-back on BBC Radio 5 Live. “I believe this is going to take pressure from them because people, myself included, excepted Arsenal to drop and Manchester City to be the Premier League winners.”