How To Watch Aston Villa vs Arsenal Live Now!

Starting lineups and how to watch live streaming coverage of Aston Villa vs. Arsenal English Premier League game from Villa Park today. If you are in the USA, you can watch coverage of the game on NBCSN, fuboTV, and NBCSports.com, as kickoff time is set for 7:30 AM ET.

Aston Villa vs Arsenal Team Lineup

Leading striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang makes a return today but is only on the bench for Arsenal. The Gunners will be without suspended pair Bernd Leno and David Luiz after the duo were sent off in the midweek 2-1 defeat away to Wolves.

With goalkeeper Leno out, Mat Ryan has been handed his debut despite concerns about a nagging hip problem. Gabriel, making his first league start of 2021, is in for Luiz.

Aubameyang is joined by January signing Martin Odegaard and Willian on the bench for Arsenal, as well as Dani Ceballos and Pablo, who were both questionable with calf issues.

Meanwhile, for Aston Villa, Marvelous Nakamba comes in as the only change from the midweek defeat to West Ham.

Nakamba replaces Douglas Luiz in midfield, which means Morgan Sanson, who arrived from Marseille last week, will still have to wait for his full debut.

ASTON VILLA TEAM NEWS

Team to play Arsenal: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Mings, Targett, Nakamba, Barkley, McGinn, Traore, Watkins, Grealish. Subs: Heaton, Engels, Elmohamady, Ramsey, Luiz, Sanson, El Ghazi, Trezeguet, Davis.

ARSENAL TEAM NEWS

Team to play Aston Villa: Ryan, Bellerin, Gabriel, Holding, Cedric, Partey, Xhaka, Pepe, Smith Rowe, Saka, Lacazette. Subs: Runarsson, Chambers, Mari, Elneny, Ceballos, Odegaard, Willian, Aubameyang, Martinelli.