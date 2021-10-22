How to watch Australia vs South Africa T20 World Cup match live

Australia and South Africa will face off in their Super 12s Group 1 T20 World Cup opener at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Saturday and you can watch live streaming coverage of the game on Willow TV. South Africa enter this game hoping to build on their recent good form, having won nine of their last 10 matches coming into the tournament.
How To Watch Live
|Sky Sports Cricket, SkySports Main Event, Sky Sports Mix (UK)
|Sky Sports app & www.skysports.com
|Fox Cricket (AUS)
|Foxtel GO, Foxtel NOW,Kayo Sports
|USA
|Willow, Willow Xtra
|ESPN+
|Canada
|Willow Canada
|Hotstar
|South Africa
|SuperSport Cricket
|www.supersport.com & the SuperSport app
However, for Australia, they will be aiming for a quick reset after losing their last four T20I series in preparations for the tournament.
This would mean that based on recent form and results, it is South Africa that start as the favorites to get the tournament off to a winning start.
But despite losing eight of their last 10 T20Is and their last four series, Australia can’t be taken lightly, given the talent in the squad.
Captain Aaron Finch is set to put his faith in allrounders with the ball, confirming that Australia will play with seven batters and four specialist bowlers with Glenn Maxwell, Mitch Marsh and Marcus Stoinis to bowl the extra overs. This means there is only one spot left for either Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, or Kane Richardson to partner fellow quick Mitchell Starc.
Australia (possible): 1 Aaron Finch (capt), 2 David Warner, 3 Mitchell Marsh, 4 Glenn Maxwell 5 Steven Smith 6 Marcus Stoinis, 7 Matthew Wade, 8 Ashton Agar, 9 Mitchell Starc, 10 Adam Zampa, 11 Josh Hazlewood
South Africa (possible): 1 Quinton de Kock, 2 Temba Bavuma (capt), 3 Aiden Markram, 4 Rassie van der Dussen, 5 David Miller, 6 Heinrich Klaasen, 7 Wiaan Mulder, 8 Kagiso Rabada, 9 Keshav Maharaj, 10 Anrich Nortje/Lungi Ngidi, 11 Tabraiz Shamsi
“We’ll go in with seven specialist batters, four specialist bowlers plus the allrounders,” Finch confirmed.
“We’ve got a lot of confidence in Maxwell, Stoinis and Marsh to be able to bowl four overs as well as a chop out.
“We think that on these wickets in these conditions that they can do a really good job and be an attacking option as much as anything.”
In terms of the team’s recent form he added: “Plans have gone out the window recently but that’s part and parcel with what’s happened worldwide.
“We’re fully understanding of that. We obviously haven’t played a huge amount of cricket as a group over the last 18 months.
“But it’s coming together quite nicely. To have two really good hit outs against New Zealand and India, was crucial for our preparation.”
Super 12s
Group 1: England, Australia, South Africa, West Indies, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh
Group 2: India, Pakistan, New Zealand, Afghanistan, Scotland,Namibia