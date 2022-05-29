How to watch the Big 12 Baseball Tournament 2022 Championship game?

ARLINGTON, Texas — No. 3 Oklahoma will take on No. 5 Texas in the Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Tournament 2022 Championship game at Globe Life Field on Sunday (29) and you can watch live streaming coverage on ESPNU and streaming at WatchESPN.com at 6:00 p.m. ET.

Where to watch and listen to the Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Tournament 2022 Championship game?

WATCH LIVE | LISTEN LIVE | LIVE STATS

Oklahoma(36-20) booked its spot in the Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Tournament 2022 Championship game after fending off No. 7 Kansas State (29-29) 4-3 in a very close encounter on Saturday (28). READ ALSO ABOUT SEC TOURNAMENT: [Video highlights] Florida shutout Texas A&M SEC Baseball Tournament 2022, 9-0

Meanwhile, No. 5 Texas (42-18) advanced to the championship game on Sunday after taking down No. 4 Oklahoma State (39-20) in the other semifinal game at Globe Life Field. In the win over the Cowboys, the Texas pitching squad was outstanding with five different pitchers combining to hold the Oklahoma State to only two runs from five hits.

The Longhorns went on to pick up a 9-2 dominant win on the day to secure their first spot in a Big 12 Baseball Tournament title game since 2017.

Andre Duplantier II who started and pitched two innings, allowed only one run on two hits, while Jared Southard, Luke Harrison, and Marcus Olivarez also impressed on the mound when they were called on prior to Tristan Stevens finishing out the game with a perfect ninth, including two strikeouts.

Another of the main contributors for Texas was Trey Faltine, who had a huge day at the plate after going 3-for-5 with two doubles, four RBI and two runs scored.

For Oklahoma, it will be making the first appearance in the Big 12 Baseball Tournament Final for the first time since 2013. The Sooners defeated West Virginia, and Texas Tech earlier in the week before clinching their spot in the title game with the victory over Kansas State.