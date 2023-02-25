How to watch Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers? Who will win this one?

Two of the NBA’s top scorers, Joel Embiid and Jayson Tatum, will meet on Saturday when the Boston Celtics take on the Philadelphia 76ers in a highly anticipated Eastern Conference showdown.

The Boston Celtics (43-17) currently lead the Eastern Conference, while the Philadelphia 76ers (39-19) sit in third place. The game will take place at 8:30 p.m. EST at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia and will be live on ABC streaming on WatchESPN and ESPN App.

Embiid currently ranks second in the NBA, averaging 33.0 points per game, while Tatum is right behind him in sixth place, averaging 30.6 points per game.

The two are expected to lead their respective teams in a highly competitive game that could potentially shift the balance of power in the Eastern Conference.

Philadelphia has been dominant in conference games this season, with a record of 22-13. They currently rank third in the Eastern Conference in team defense, giving up just 110.4 points per game and holding opponents to a shooting percentage of 47.0%.

Meanwhile, the Celtics have been dominant in their division, with a record of 8-1 against the rest of the division. They currently rank sixth in the NBA with 26.5 assists per game, led by Marcus Smart, who averages 7.0 assists per game.

This game will mark the third meeting between the two teams this season. In the last matchup on Feb. 9, the Celtics came out on top, winning 106-99. The 76ers will be looking to avenge that loss and show that they are a force to be reckoned with in the Eastern Conference.

In terms of top performers, James Harden is averaging 21.6 points per game while shooting 39.7% from beyond the arc and making 2.9 3-pointers per game for the 76ers.

Embiid, on the other hand, is shooting 52.7% and averaging 28.9 points per game over the past 10 games for Philadelphia. Tatum, who has been a standout player for the Celtics this season, is averaging 30.6 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game.

In the two games this season against the 76ers, Tatum has put out 23.5 points, 10 rebounds, and 6.5 assists per game.

The Celtics are currently on a two-game winning streak and have won eight of their last 10 games, while the 76ers are on a five-game winning streak and have won seven of their last 10 games.

It remains to be seen if the Celtics will be able to end the 76ers’ winning run, or if the 76ers will continue their dominance and come out on top in this highly anticipated matchup.