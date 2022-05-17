How to watch Boston vs Heat Eastern Conference finals?: Game 1

MIAMI — The Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat will battle in the Eastern Conference finals and you can watch live streaming coverage of Game 1 on Tuesday on ESPN. Game time is set for 8:30 pm ET and Miami comes in a two-point favorite to win the first game. WatchESPN.com will provide live streaming along with the ESPN App.

EASTERN CONFERENCE FINALS: Heat host the first series matchup at FTX Arena

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Heat host the Boston Celtics to begin the Eastern Conference finals. According to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Heat have a 55.6% chance to win the game tonight, with the Celtics coming with a 44.4% chance for the win.

HOLDS THE ADVANTAGE: Boston beat Miami 2-1 during the regular season and the team enters the 2022 Eastern Conference finals full of confidence after eliminating the defending NBA champions Milwaukee Bucks in the semi-finals.

Despite losing the series against Boston, the Heat have the momentum as they won the last regular-season matchup 106-98 on March 30. Starman Jimmy Butler led Miami with 24 points, and Jaylen Brown scored 28 points to lead the way for the Celtics.

The Heat are 35-17 in conference play. Miami is eighth in the NBA with 25.5 assists per game. Kyle Lowry leads the Heat averaging 7.5.

The Celtics are 33-19 in Eastern Conference play. Boston ranks ninth in the Eastern Conference with 11.1 fast break points per game led by Brown averaging 3.2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dewayne Dedmon is averaging 6.3 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Heat. Butler is averaging 29.6 points over the last 10 games for Miami.

Jayson Tatum is averaging 26.9 points, eight rebounds and 4.4 assists for the Celtics. Grant Williams is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Heat: 7-3, averaging 106.3 points, 41.5 rebounds, 22.1 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 98.1 points per game.

INJURIES: Heat: Kyle Lowry: day to day (hamstring); Celtics: Sam Hauser: out (shoulder).