How to watch Brazil v Argentina 2021 Copa America final

Starting lineups and how to watch live streaming coverage of the Copa America final between Brazil and Argentina on Saturday night (10). Kick off time for the game at the Estadio do Maracanã is 8:00 pm ET and you can watch the live streaming webcast on Foxsports.com.
How to watch live streaming
Television broadcast will be on Fox Sports 1 USA for the fans looking to watch the game in United States. If you are a cord cutter, you can sign up for a free trial at Sling TV to get access to Fox Sports 1 and those with an Amazon Fire TV, Firestick, Roku or any other device with internet access can stream the game on those platforms.
As for the starting lineups, Argentina will look to captain Lionel Messi to inspire the team to the title and star forward with link up with Lautaro Martínez and Ángel Di María in the three-man attacking line. Sergio Aguero is on the bench.
Also in the starting lineup for Argentina are Gonzalo Montiel, Leandro Paredes, and Giovani Lo Celso in the midfield, with the experienced centerback Nicolás Otamendi guiding the backline.
Meanwhile, for Brazil, star playmaker Neymar will look to drive his team to the title in his back yard and the PSG attacker has hit out at Brazil supporters for backing his former Barcelona teammate Messi in final.
“I am ‘Brazilian with a lot of pride and with a lot of love. My dream was always to be in the Brazilian team and hear the fans singing,” Neymar wrote on Instagram.
“I never attacked nor would I ever attack Brazil if they are playing for something, whatever the sport, a model [beauty] contest, the Oscar……… I am Brazil, and who is Brazilian and does it differently?”
Besides Neymar Brazil also handed starting places to Thiago Silva, Marquinhos, Danilo, Fred, Casemiro, Everton and Richarlison
Brazil team: Ederson, Thiago Silva, Marquinhos, Renan Lodi, Danilo, Lucas Paquetá, Fred, Casemiro, Neymar, Everton, Richarlison
Argentina team: Emiliano Martínez, Nicolás Otamendi, Cristian Romero, Marcos Acuña, Gonzalo Montiel, Leandro Paredes, Giovani Lo Celso, Rodrigo De Paul, Lautaro Martínez, Ángel Di María, Lionel Messi