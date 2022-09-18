How to watch Brentford vs Arsenal? Can Ivan Toney and  Brentford beat Arsenal today?

Brentford and Arsenal head into today’s Premier League clash at Gtech Community Stadium and here are the team news, top players to watch, and how to watch live on television and stream online. When these two teams met last year, Brentford came away with a surprised 2-0 win over Arsenal.

Can Brentford beat Arsenal Today Again?

Brentford heads into today’s clash in great form and the supporters feel confident about the new-looked side’s chances of beating Arsenal in this home clash. However, the Gunners, who won all their previous Premier League games before losing 3-1 to Manchester United in the last league fixture, are determined to rebound from that defeat as they look to return to the top of the Premier League standings.

How to watch Brentford vs Arsenal Live?

You can watch live television coverage on USA Network for the fans viewing in the United States. In the United Kingdom, you can watch live on Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event, SKY GO Extra, while live radio commentary will be available on BBC Radio 5 Live and TalkSport Radio UK. If you are outside of the UK you will need to use a VPN to listen to the radio commentary stream. Online via NBCSports.com

Kick-off: 7:00 am ET Sunday

TV Channel: USA Network

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Team News – Brentford vs Arsenal

Arsenal made three changes from the side with manager Mikel Arteta heading into the game without Martin Odegaard (calf) and Oleksandr Zinchenko (calf) who missed out because of injuries. Albert Sambi Lokonga has dropped to the bench.

This means Fabio Vieira comes into the midfield for Odegaard for his full Premier League debut, while Kieran Tierney starts at left-back. Thomas Partey is back from injury and will be very helpful to the midfield setup. There is also a surprise inclusion on the Arsenal bench for 15-year-old attacking midfielder Ethan Nwaneri.

For Brentford, meanwhile, made two adjustments to the team that beat Leeds 5-2 on September 3. Manager Thomas Frank has named Kristoffer Ajer in the team for his first appearance of the season and Josh Dasilva also collects a starting place. Shandon Baptiste and Keane Lewis-Potter are the men to make way.

Fresh from his first England call-up, striker Ivan Toney will lead the attack for the Bees.

Brentford team news

Brentford team to face Arsenal: Raya, Hickey, Jansson, Ajer, Mee, Henry, Janelt, Jensen, Dasilva, Mbeumo, Toney. Subs: Canos, Wissa, Zanka, Ghoddos, Onyeka, Strakosha, Damsgaard, Baptiste, Roerslev.

Arsenal team news

Arsenal team to face Brentford: Ramsdale, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Tierney, Partey, Xhaka, Vieira, Saka, Martinelli, Jesus. Subs: Turner, Nketiah, Holding, Tomiyasu, Lokonga, Marquinhos, Smith, Nwaneri, Lino Sousa