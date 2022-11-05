How to watch Brooklyn Nets vs Charlotte Hornets tonight?

CHARLOTTE, NC —— The Brooklyn Nets and the Charlotte Hornets, two teams currently in turmoil, will look to focus on basketball when they meet Saturday night in Charlotte. Both teams enter tonight’s game needing to find a winning formula after a poor start the new NBA season.
Charlotte and Brooklyn will battle each other at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, and the live coverage is available on Bally Sport SE-CHA with YES Network providing coverage as well. WFNZ-FM and WFAN-FM will provide the radio streaming action. WATCH LIVE: Stream Live Here
Tip-off time for this game is 7:00 pm ET with Curtis Blair, Gediminas Petraitis, and Dannica Mosher the officials for tonight. The Hornets start as a 5.5 point favorite to win the game.
The Hornets are 3-6 thus far after nine games and are also on a three game losing streak. The team has also suffered defeats in five of the last six games.
“Guys have to find a way to get ready to play,” Charlotte coach Steve Clifford said. “We’re in a tough part of the schedule. That’s what the NBA is all about.”
Meanwhile, Kevin Durant and the Nets are also aiming to find some kind of consistency in an effort to build a winning run after losing six of their opening nine games as well to start the new campaign.
Charlotte finished 27-25 in Eastern Conference action and 22-19 at home during the 2021-22 season. The Hornets averaged 28.1 assists per game on 42.8 made field goals last season.
Brooklyn went 0-4 overall and 31-21 in Eastern Conference action during the 2021-22 season. The Nets averaged 22.3 assists per game on 39.3 made field goals last season.
INJURIES: Charlotte Hornets: Terry Rozier: day to day (ankle), LaMelo Ball: out (ankle), Gordon Hayward: day to day (shoulder), Cody Martin: day to day (quad).
Brooklyn Nets: Ben Simmons: out (knee), Seth Curry: out (ankle), T.J. Warren: out (foot).