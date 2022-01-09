How to watch Cameroon 2 vs Burkina Faso 1 Africa Cup of Nations?

UPDATE: Cameroon head into the halftime break with a 2-1 lead over Burkina Faso in the Africa Cup of Nations Group A opener. Vincent Aboubakar has scored twice from the penalty spot to help Cameroon recover from a shocking start, which had seen them going behind in the 24th minute after Gustavo Sangaré had netted the opening goal of the game.
Watch the live coverage of the 2022 AFRICA CUP OF NATIONS – GROUP A clash between Cameroon and Burkina Faso as well as the starting lineups for both teams here on Sunday (9). Cameroon will start as the slight favourites for the win today, but a very confident Burkina Faso side is prepared to show that they are one of the nations to look out for at this year’s tournament.
If you are looking to watch live streaming coverage in the U.S. you can follow the action with a Fubo TV, Vidgo or a Sling TV account and don’t forget that you can try out the service free for seven days! You can stream Cameroon vs Burkina Faso on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
The two teams will be joined in Group A play by Ethiopia and Cape Verde so they will be hoping not to lose the opening game of the tournament as they seek to progress to the next round of the 2022 AFRICA CUP OF NATIONS.
Meanwhile, for those looking to watch the game from other places in the world, you can visit here for a listing of all the respective live TV Channels and live streaming options.
How to Watch Cameroon vs Burkina Faso Today
Game Date: Jan. 9, 2022
Start Time: 10:50 a.m. ET
TV: beIN Sports Xtra
Cameroon Team
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 24Onana
- 19Fai
- 22Onguéné
- 5Ngadeu
- 25Tolo
- 14Oum Gouet
- 3Moumi Ngamaleu
- 15Kunde
- 8Zambo Anguissa
- 12Toko Ekambi
- 10Aboubakar
Substitutes
- 4Moukoudi
- 6Oyongo
- 7N’Jie
- 9Bahoken
- 11Bassogog
- 13Choupo-Moting
- 16Epassy
- 20Ganago
- 21Castelletto
- 23Omossola
- 27Léa Siliki
- 28Neyou
Burkina Faso
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 16Koffi
- 9Kaboré
- 14Dayo
- 25YagoBooked at 1mins
- 5MaloBooked at 32mins
- 24Guira
- 22Touré
- 10Traoré
- 20Sangaré
- 21Bayala
- 15Tapsoba
Substitutes
- 1Sawadogo
- 2Ouattara
- 7Traoré
- 8Nikièma
- 11Konaté
- 13Nikièma
- 17Sanogo
- 18Ouédraogo
- 19Bandé
- 23Ouédraogo
- 26Botué
- 27Nikiema
No Responses Yet