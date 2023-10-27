How to watch Celtics vs Heat: Rekindle Rivalry in Eastern Conference Showdown

Boston, MA – The Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat are set to renew their rivalry in a highly anticipated Eastern Conference matchup on Friday night at TD Garden. Both teams are coming off season-opening wins and are looking to make a statement early in the 2023-24 NBA season.

Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat A Flashback to Last Season

Last postseason, the Celtics became the fourth team all-time to force a Game 7 after going down 0-3 in a playoff series against the Heat. However, Boston lost on its own floor by 19 points, marking its second-worst loss in a winner-take-all playoff game.

Miami went on to win the seven-game series and advance to its seventh NBA Finals.

Read more: NBA schedule tonight (Oct.27) live game times, TV channels

In their season opener against the New York Knicks, newcomer Kristaps Porzingis led the Celtics with 30 points, becoming the first NBA player to log 30 points, five 3-pointers, and four blocked shots in a debut game.

Jayson Tatum added 34 points and 11 rebounds. On the other side, Bam Adebayo led the Heat with 22 points in their win against the Detroit Pistons.

Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat: Key Stats and Injuries

Both teams have shown defensive prowess in their debuts. Jrue Holiday, who recently joined the Celtics, recorded three blocks, making him and Porzingis the second pair of teammates to each have 3+ blocks in their debut with the team.

For the Heat, they generated 16.7 percent of their scoring from points off turnovers last season, the fourth-highest rate in the league.

Betting Lines

According to ESPN, the Celtics are favored by 8.5 points, with an over/under set at 218. This line reflects the Celtics’ strong home record last season, where they went 32-9.

Coaches’ Take

Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla emphasized the need for mental toughness, stating, “We have to be the toughest, most physical, most open-minded team.”

Miami Heat coach Eric Spoelstra echoed a similar sentiment, saying, “It’s survival of the strongest. We don’t hide from anybody. We don’t dodge anybody.”

Upcoming Schedules

This game marks the beginning of a three-game road trip for the Heat, who will head to Minnesota on Saturday and Milwaukee on Monday.

Both teams are eager to prove their mettle in what promises to be a gritty, closely contested early Eastern Conference battle.