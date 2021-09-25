How to watch Chelsea v Manchester City live today!

How and where to watch the Premier League clash between Chelsea and Manchester City at Stamford Bridge on Saturday 25 September. The clash is a repeat of last season’s Champions League final and you watch it live on BT Sports (UK), NBCSN (USA) and DAZN (Canada).
Chelsea come into today’s game as the slight favorites to win this game, Manchester City will have something else to same about this. I am expecting a very exciting encounter between the defending Premier League champions and the defending Champions League winners.
What Channel is Chelsea vs. Manchester City On?
|United Kingdom
|BT Sport App, BT Sport 1, BT Sport Ultimate, BTSport.com
|United States
|nbcsports.com, UNIVERSO, NBC Sports App, NBCSN
|Canada
|DAZN
Football fans living around the globe can also find out how they can tune in via more TV listings, courtesy of livesoccertv.com, which will provide a full list of TV channels and streaming options in addition to what I have listed above.
Follow Live Text Commentary
If you are unable to watch on TV or the live streams, you can follow minute-by-minute text commentary updates on ManCity.com and the Man City App through our Matchday Centre, or over on Twitter: @ManCity.
Chelsea are without midfielders Christian Pulisic who are absent with injuries, while Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy has recovered from a hip problem that kept him out of the win against Tottenham last weekend.
Elsewhere, Reece James returns at wing-back in a move that sees club captain Cesar Azpilicueta reverting to centre-back and veteran Thiago Silva who was impressive against Spurs droping to the bench.
N’Golo Kante is back in what appears to be a three-man central midfield to play alongside Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic, as Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel makes four changes from last weekend’s win.
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola meanwhile, also makes four changes from Manchester City’s Premier League draw with Southampton last weekend with Rodri, Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden and Aymeric Laporte all starting.
Chelsea v Manchester City Lineups
Chelsea (3-5-2): Mendy; Azpilicueta (c), Christensen, Rudiger; James, Kante, Jorginho, Kovacic, Alonso; Lukaku, Werner. Subs: Arrizabalaga, Chilwell, Chalobah, Thiago Silva, Loftus-Cheek, Saul, Havertz, Hudson-Odoi, Ziyech
Man City (4-3-3): Ederson; Walker, Dias (c), Laporte, Cancelo; Rodri, De Bruyne, Silva; Foden, Jesus, Grealish. Subs: Steffen, Ake, Stones, Fernandinho, Lavia, Mahrez, Palmer, Sterling, Torres
Referee: Michael Oliver