How to watch Cincinnati vs. Temple live, listen, live stats

CINCINNATI — Fresh off a historic, statement win for the No. 5 Cincinnati football team, the Bearcats return to action Friday night for their AAC opener when they host Temple at 7 p.m. on ESPN. Below you can see the information to watch stream, listen to radio commentary and follow the live in-game stats.
This “Nippert at Night” matchup follows back-to-back road wins by double digits for Cincinnati over No. 9 Notre Dame and Indiana, which has hoisted the Bearcats into the discussion as one of the nation’s top teams and an early contender for a College Football Playoff spot.
Senior quarterback Desmond Ridder led Cincinnati (4-0) past the Fighting Irish last Saturday for the program’s first-ever win over a top-10 opponent on the road. Ridder finished with 323 yards of total offense and three total touchdowns en route to National Quarterback of the Week honors from the Davey O’Brien Award as well as his sixth career AAC Offensive Player of the Week award of his career.
Meanwhile, Temple (3-2) enters this game on the back of a 34-31 victory over Memphis. The Bearcats edged past the Owls, 15-13, in the last matchup between the teams in 2019.
This is expected to be an interesting Week 6 for the college football schedule and I am looking forward to seeing this Cincinnati team featuring again. I do believe that the is a Top 4 team currently.