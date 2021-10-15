How to watch Clemson vs Syracuse live stream, game time, live stats

You can watch and listen to a live streaming broadcast of the college football game between Clemson and Syracuse tonight. The live online coverage will be on WatchESPN.com (Watch) and the ESPN App, while you can Listen to live radio coverage. There is also the option to follow Live Stats as the game progress on Friday night.
The nationally televised broadcast in on ESPN, starting at 7:00 pm ET, while the Syracuse Sports Network from Learfield will have radio commentary at the Carrier Dome.
Clemson (3-2, 2-1 ACC) enters this game coming off a bye week and the Tigers will be hoping to go on a run of wins as they look to reset and start over, following a disappointing start to the new season. The Orange (3-3, 0-2), meanwhile, have suffered consecutive defeats to Florida State and then-No. 19 Wake Forest in the last pair of outings and they will be hoping to snap that skid.
All eyes will be on the Clemson offensive to see if there are any improvements after a struggling start to the new campaign.
Clemson vs Syracuse SERIES HISTORY
Syracuse and Clemson will meet for the 10th time overall. The Tigers will visit the Carrier Dome for the fifth time in the series. The Tigers own a 7-2 advantage in the series. Three of their victories have come in the Carrier Dome.
The Orange beat the Tigers in 2017, 27-24 in a thrilling game in the Carrier Dome. The squads entered the fourth quarter tied at 24-24. Syracuse gained the lead with 9:41 remaining when kicker Cole Murphy nailed a 30-yard field goal to secure the Orange win.
Syracuse and Clemson first met in the 1996 Gator Bowl where the Orange posed a 41-0 victory. The squads have met each year since the Orange joined the ACC in 2013.