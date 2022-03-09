How to watch Clemson vs. Virginia Tech 2022 ACC basketball tournament?

The ACC basketball tournament continues with a strong game on Wednesday night with Clemson taking on Virginia Tech. Live coverage will be on ESPN2 with fans able to watch streaming the coverage on WatchESPN.com and using the ESPN App. I am thinking the Hokies will get through in this one, but the Tigers have some very good shooters and if they are on rhythm, watch out!

Clemson Tigers (17-15, 8-12 ACC) vs. Virginia Tech Hokies (19-12, 11-9 ACC)

New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST – Virginia Tech starts at -5.0 favorite.

BOTTOM LINE: Clemson will try to extend its five-game win streak with a victory over Virginia Tech.

The Hokies are 11-4 in home games. Virginia Tech is 2/3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Tigers have gone 8-12 against ACC opponents. Clemson averages 71.6 points while outscoring opponents by 3.4 points per game.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Tigers won 63-59 in the last matchup on March 5. PJ Hall led the Tigers with 12 points, and Nahiem Alleyne led the Hokies with 17 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Cattoor is shooting 40.6% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Hokies, while averaging 9.7 points. Keve Aluma is shooting 58.3% and averaging 10.4 points over the past 10 games for Virginia Tech.

Hall is scoring 15.4 points per game and averaging 5.8 rebounds for the Tigers. Al-Amir Dawes is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Clemson.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hokies: 8-2, averaging 67.7 points, 31.9 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.6 points per game.

Tigers: 5-5, averaging 67.3 points, 31.2 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.4 points.

provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar