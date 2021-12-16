How to watch college football bowl: Middle Tennessee State vs Toledo; Northern Illinois vs. Coastal Carolina

The 2021-2022 college football bowl schedule begins on Friday (17) and two games and you can watch and stream both games live online and on your television via ESPN.
Bahamas Bowl: Middle Tennessee State (6-6) vs Toledo (7-5), Dec. 17, 12:00 p.m. Eastern (ESPN).
The bowl season will start in the Bahamas where Middle Tennessee and Toledo battle in the Bahamas Bowl. The longest-running international bowl game in college football history will kick off at noon ET.
After a year away due to the pandemic, the Bahamas Bowl will play its seventh edition in Nassau’s 15,000-seat Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium, and the game will air in the United States on ESPN.
For more information on the 2021 Bahamas Bowl, visit BahamasBowl.com. The game is one of 17 college bowl games owned and operated by ESPN Events, a division of ESPN.
Middle Tennessee (6-6, 4-4 Conference USA) leads the nation when it comes to forcing and recovering turnovers. The Rockets (7-5, 5-3 in the MAC), meanwhile, may be the best among all FBS teams when it comes to protecting the football.
“Middle Tennessee does a nice job of creating havoc with their defensive front and linebackers,” Toledo co-offensive coordinator Mike Hallett said. “We need to be on point with getting their guys accounted for in the run game and the pass game.”
Cure Bowl: Northern Illinois (9-4) against Coastal Carolina (10-2), Dec. 17, 6:00 p.m. Eastern (ESPN 2).
Meanwhile, the second game on the day will see Northern Illinois vs. Coastal Carolina in the Tailgreeter Cure Bowl at Exploria Stadium in Orlando, FL.
Kick off time for this encounter is at 6:00 pm ET and ESPN2 will provide the live television coverage. WatchESPN.com will also have live streaming webcast.
NIU Head Coach Thomas Hammock: “We are certainly excited to be here. I have never been a part of a bad bowl experience. This experience ranks right up there with some of the bowls that I have been to. Just the hospitality, the environment, weather, location and opponent, all of those things are top notch.
Friday, Dec. 17
Bahamas Bowl | Tickets
Middle Tennessee vs. Toledo
Noon, ESPN and the ESPN App
Tailgreeter Cure Bowl | Tickets
Northern Illinois vs. Coastal Carolina
6 p.m., ESPN2 and the ESPN App
No Responses Yet