How to watch college football Week 0 games on Aug. 27? Schedule, times, TV channels

The following are the schedule and TV channels for the college football games taking place on Saturday, 27 August. There are no AP ranked teams in action today, but we still have a very packed schedule with lots of competitive fixtures.

This week will see 11 games going off today, including the 12:30 pm ET kick-off between Big 10 outfits Northwestern and Nebraska at Aviva Stadium.

The match will see the 127th season of Big Ten football commencing this weekend in Dublin and live television and online streaming coverage is available in the United States on FOX.

Later on today at the Memorial Stadium in Champaign, IL, Wyoming travels to take on host Illinois with kick-off time for this encounter set for 4:00 pm ET with live coverage on the Big Ten Network.

In other college football games taking place in Week 0 this weekend are Austin Peay at Western Kentucky at 12:00 pm and live on CBSSN, Charlotte travels to Florida Atlantic at 7:00 pm, also on CBSSN, while North Carolina will host Florida A&M at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, at 8:15 pm.

College football Week 0 games on Aug. 27 Schedule, times, TV channels

MATCHUP TIME TV LOCATION / WEATHER

Austin Peay @ Western Kentucky 12:00 PM CBSSN Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium, Bowling Green, KY

Nebraska @ Northwestern 12:30 PM FOX Aviva Stadium, Dublin – TV: FOX Video

Idaho State @ UNLV 3:30 PM CBSSN Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV

UConn @ Utah State 4:00 PM FS1 Maverik Stadium, Logan, UT

Wyoming @ Illinois 4:00 PM BTN Memorial Stadium Champaign, IL – TV: BTN Stats

Duquesne @ Florida State 5:00 PM Doak Campbell Stadium, Tallahassee, FL

Charlotte @ Florida Atlantic 7:00 PM CBSSN FAU Stadium, Boca Raton, FL

Florida A&M @ North Carolina 8:15 PM Kenan Stadium, Chapel Hill, NC

North Texas @ UTEP 9:00 PM Sun Bowl, El Paso, TX

Nevada @ New Mexico State 10:00 PM Aggie Memorial Stadium, Las Cruces, NM

Vanderbilt @ Hawai’i 10:30 PM CBSSN Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex, Honolulu, HI