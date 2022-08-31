How to watch College Football Week 1 on September 1?

The following is the College Football Week 1 schedule, TV channels, kick-off times and live streaming for Thursday, 1 September. Three AP ranked teams will be in action on Thursday night and you will not want to miss the live coverage. Read more: Xander Mueller picks off Casey Thompson, Northwestern defeats Nebraska 31-28

No. 12 Oklahoma State, the defending Big 12 regular-season champion will play host to Central Michigan at Boone Pickens Stadium in its first game, which starts at 7:00 pm ET and you can watch the live TV coverage on Fox Sports 1. Fans can also LISTEN to live radio commentary online on the Cowboy Radio Network. For more information about this game, you can click here.

Also kicking off at 7:00 pm ET is the clash between 17 Pittsburgh against West Virginia at Acrisure Stadium live on ESPN with WatchESPN.com also providing the online streaming.

No. 22 Wake Forest will welcome VMI at Truist Field in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, and this game will kick off at 7:30 pm ET.

For a complete list of games taking place in the College Football Week 1 schedule, please see below. ESPN3, ESPN, WatchESPN.com SEC Network, ACC Network, CBS Sports Network, FOX, NBC Sports Bay, and ESPN+ are among the television and streaming broadcasters for Thursday’s fixtures.

College Football Week 1 on September 1

FBS SCHEDULE – WEEK 1

Thursday, September 1

Matchup Time (ET) TV/Mobile

Saint Francis U. at Akron 6:00 PM ESPN3

West Virginia at No. 17 Pittsburgh 7:00 PM ESPN

Bryant at FIU 7:00 PM ESPN3

SC State at UCF 7:00 PM ESPN+

Central Michigan at No. 12 Oklahoma State 7:00 PM FS1

Ball State at Tennessee 7:00 PM SECN

LIU at Toledo 7:00 PM ESPN3

VMI at No. 22 Wake Forest 7:30 PM ACCN

Alabama A&M at UAB 8:00 PM CBSSN

Penn State at Purdue 8:00 PM FOX

Louisiana Tech at Missouri 8:00 PM ESPNU

Eastern Illinois at NIU 8:00 PM ESPN+

New Mexico State at Minnesota 9:00 PM BTN

Northern Arizona at Arizona State 10:00 PM P12N

Portland State at San Jose State 10:30 PM NBCS Bay

Cal Poly at Fresno State 10:30 PM FS1