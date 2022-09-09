How to watch College Football  Week 2 schedule on Sept. 9?

The following are the two college football games on the schedule for Week 2 on Friday night (9) and you can watch the live television and online streaming coverage.

Louisville (0-1) at UCF (1-0), Friday, 7:30 p.m. ET (ESPN2)

A pair of battles are scheduled for Friday, including the ESPN 2 live broadcast game between Louisville against UCF at the FBC Mortgage Stadium in Orlando, FL. Kick-off time for this fixture is slated for 7:30 PM ET and you can stream the game on WatchESPN.com and the ESPN App. You can also follow Live Stats | and listen to Live Audio streaming.

Louisville will be hoping to rebound from the disappointing 31-7 defeat in the Atlantic Coast Conference opener against Syracuse, while UCF will be aiming to build on the 56-10 victory over South Carolina State in its season opener last week.

“It hurts. I’m very disappointed, the team is disappointed, I’m disappointed in myself,” Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham said. “I let my team down, I let the city down. I just got to learn from it.”

In the win for UCF last Thursday, quarterback John Rhys Plumlee ended with 408 yards in total offense, including 308 yards in passing with four touchdowns. He also ran with the ball 16 times for 100 yards and a score in the win for the Knights.

“It was his first game back there in two years … there’s nothing like being out there and playing,” UCF coach Gus Malzahn said. “He’s football savvy. He’s a smart guy and I think every game you’ll see him improve.”

The second game tonight will see Boise State (0-1) battling against New Mexico (1-0) at University Stadium in Albuquerque. Action will begin at 9:00 PM ET with CBS Sports Network providing the live television coverage.

College Football Schedule – Week 2 on Friday Night Sept. 9

MATCHUP TIME TV LOCATION / WEATHER

Louisville @ UCF 7:30 PM ESPN 2 FBC Mortgage Stadium, Orlando, FL – Live Stats | Live Audio

Boise State @ New Mexico 9:00 PM CBSSN University Stadium (NM), Albuquerque, NM

UCF quarterback John Rhys Plumlee in action during a game. Photo by UCF Athletics