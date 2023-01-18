How to watch Dallas Mavericks vs Atlanta Hawks?

You can watch Dallas Mavericks vs Atlanta Hawks live on ESPN on Tuesday night, starting at 7:30 pm ET. The ESPN schedule tonight also includes this game on the ESPN App.

ByMICAH DISNEY | Staff Writer
Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks looks on

DALLAS (Jan. 15) —— The Atlanta Hawks will head to Dallas to take on the Mavericks in their first matchup of the season. The game is set to take place on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. EST and will be broadcast live on ESPN. 

The Mavericks are currently favored at the American Airlines Center by 2.5 points, according to the latest line. Dallas is led by Luka Doncic, who is currently averaging 33.8 points per game and is first in the league in scoring. 

Doncic is considered probable for Wednesday’s game due to an ankle injury, but it is expected that he will make his return after missing one game in the second contest of a back-to-back set versus Portland. Doncic has been on a tear in January, averaging 31.5 points, 10.3 rebounds, and 8.5 assists over 40.6 minutes per game.

The Mavericks have been strong at home, going 16-6 on their home court. They are also one of the best teams in the Western Conference at limiting their opponent’s scoring, giving up only 112.3 points per game and holding opponents to 47.9% shooting. 

The Hawks, on the other hand, have struggled on the road, going 10-13 in away games. They rank ninth in the Eastern Conference in assists per game, led by Trae Young, who is averaging 9.8 assists. 

Young has also been scoring at a high rate, averaging 27.4 points per game, and has scored over 20 points in 13 straight games.

