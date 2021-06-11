Home
How to watch Day 1 – 2021 Super Regionals: June 11
Featured

How to watch Day 1 – 2021 Super Regionals: June 11

June 11, 2021 No Comments
Arkansas-college-baseball-2021-regional

The road to the 2021 College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska, makes its next stop at the Super Regionals this week and you can watch all the live streaming and follow the scores as teams continue to extend the 2021 NCAA baseball season. Here is Friday’s television and streaming information for the games taking place in the 2021 Super Regionals across the country.

Arkansas is the No. 1 overall seed, is on the list of teams slated to feature on Friday and below you see the complete day’s schedule. The Razorbacks will open their series against NC State in the Fayetteville Super Regional on Friday, June 11, with the first pitch slated for 6:00 pm and televising live on ESPNU and streaming on WatchESPN.

How to watch 2021 college baseball Super Regionals

Action on the day, though will begin at Noon ET when No. 4 Vanderbilt takes on No. 13 East Carolina in the Nashville Super Regional. This game will be on ESPN2 with the second game in the series also showing at the same time on Saturday on the same channel.

Meanwhile, No. 9 Stanford visits No. 8 Texas Tech in the Lubbock Super Regional, starting at 3:00 pm ET and on ESPNU. In the Tucson Super Regional, No. 12 Ole Miss and No. 5 Arizona will battle and I can’t wait for these two take the field!

2021 Super Regionals TV Channels and Schedule

Nashville Super Regional: No. 13 East Carolina vs. No. 4 Vanderbilt

Game 1: Friday, June 11, noon, ESPN2
Game 2: Saturday, June 12, noon, ESPN2
Game 3 (if necessary): Sunday, June 13, 3 p.m.

Lubbock Super Regional: No. 9 Stanford vs. No. 8 Texas Tech

Game 1: Friday. June 11, 3 p.m., ESPNU
Game 2: Saturday, June 12, 3 p.m., ESPNU
Game 3 (if necessary): Sunday, June 13, 3 p.m.

Fayetteville Super Regional: NC State vs. No. 1 Arkansas

Game 1: Friday, June 11, 6 p.m., ESPNU
Game 2: Saturday, June 12, 3 p.m., ESPN2
Game 3 (if necessary): Sunday, June 13, 6 p.m.

Tucson Super Regional: No. 12 Ole Miss vs. No. 5 Arizona

Game 1: Friday, June 11, 9 p.m., ESPNU
Game 2: Saturday, June 12, 10 p.m., ESPN2
Game 3 (if necessary): Sunday, June 13, 9 p.m.

Tags
Adam Fratzke

Adam Fratzke, a lover of sports and enjoys playing competitively or just for fun. Fratzke is a former collegiate cross country, who also plays basketball, soccer and football. Great to work alongside.

Related Stories

Leave a Comment!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.