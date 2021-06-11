How to watch Day 1 – 2021 Super Regionals: June 11

The road to the 2021 College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska, makes its next stop at the Super Regionals this week and you can watch all the live streaming and follow the scores as teams continue to extend the 2021 NCAA baseball season. Here is Friday’s television and streaming information for the games taking place in the 2021 Super Regionals across the country.
Arkansas is the No. 1 overall seed, is on the list of teams slated to feature on Friday and below you see the complete day’s schedule. The Razorbacks will open their series against NC State in the Fayetteville Super Regional on Friday, June 11, with the first pitch slated for 6:00 pm and televising live on ESPNU and streaming on WatchESPN.
How to watch 2021 college baseball Super Regionals
Action on the day, though will begin at Noon ET when No. 4 Vanderbilt takes on No. 13 East Carolina in the Nashville Super Regional. This game will be on ESPN2 with the second game in the series also showing at the same time on Saturday on the same channel.
Meanwhile, No. 9 Stanford visits No. 8 Texas Tech in the Lubbock Super Regional, starting at 3:00 pm ET and on ESPNU. In the Tucson Super Regional, No. 12 Ole Miss and No. 5 Arizona will battle and I can’t wait for these two take the field!
2021 Super Regionals TV Channels and Schedule
Nashville Super Regional: No. 13 East Carolina vs. No. 4 Vanderbilt
Game 1: Friday, June 11, noon, ESPN2
Game 2: Saturday, June 12, noon, ESPN2
Game 3 (if necessary): Sunday, June 13, 3 p.m.
Lubbock Super Regional: No. 9 Stanford vs. No. 8 Texas Tech
Game 1: Friday. June 11, 3 p.m., ESPNU
Game 2: Saturday, June 12, 3 p.m., ESPNU
Game 3 (if necessary): Sunday, June 13, 3 p.m.
Fayetteville Super Regional: NC State vs. No. 1 Arkansas
Game 1: Friday, June 11, 6 p.m., ESPNU
Game 2: Saturday, June 12, 3 p.m., ESPN2
Game 3 (if necessary): Sunday, June 13, 6 p.m.
Tucson Super Regional: No. 12 Ole Miss vs. No. 5 Arizona
Game 1: Friday, June 11, 9 p.m., ESPNU
Game 2: Saturday, June 12, 10 p.m., ESPN2
Game 3 (if necessary): Sunday, June 13, 9 p.m.