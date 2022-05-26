How to watch Day 3: 2022 SEC Baseball Tournament?

You can watch all the live streaming coverage of the 2022 SEC Baseball Tournament online and on your television. Live streaming is available through WatchESPN.com and the ESPN App and you can use your favourite streaming devices, including an Amazon Firestick, Apple TV, Roku, as well as using you smart phones and other devices with internet access.

The schedule for the 2022 SEC Baseball Tournament on Thursday, 26 May with three games listed on the schedule for today. All three games will be televised live on the SEC Network and streamed on WatchESPN.com.

The 2022 SEC Baseball Tournament is being held at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium here in Hoover, Alabama.

First game of the day will begin at 10:00 30 am ET and it will feature No. 5 Texas A&M going up against Florida. Both teams enter this game confident and I am expecting that it will be a closely encounter.

The No. 7 seeded Gators picked up a narrow 2-1 win over the No. 10 seeded South Carolina on Tuesday, May 24, while Texas A&M, which is the No. 2 seeded team at this year’s tournament is bowing into action for the first time.

Meanwhile, at 2:00 pm ET the No. 1 Tennessee will take on Vanderbilt.

Vanderbilt secured a place into this round of the tournament with 3-1 win over No. 9 seed Ole Miss on Tuesday, while the Vols are bowing into action at the 2022 SEC Baseball Tournament.

Elsewhere at the 2022 SEC Baseball Tournament on Thursday, No. 21 nationally ranked and the fourth seeded LSU will take on Kentucky at 5:30 pm in the day’s third encounter.

Thursday, May 26, 2022