How to watch day 4 2022 SEC Baseball Tournament live?

The following is the schedule for the 2022 SEC Baseball Tournament which continues at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex in the south-Birmingham city of Hoover, Ala., on Friday 27 May. You can watch live streaming coverage of the games on the SEC Network.

The day began with No. 7 seed Florida stunning the third-seeded Arkansas 7-5 and you can watch the Replay of the game as the Gators eliminated the Razorbacks.

Jac Caglianone (2-for-3), Colby Halter (2-for-3), and Jud Fabian (2-for-3) all homered in the win for Florida, combining for six RBI and five runs scored.

Meanwhile, No. 8 Vanderbilt will battle with No. 12 Kentucky in the second game of the day with the Wildcats starting as the team to beat. You can watch the game live on SEC Network.

No. 2 Texas A&M seed will meet No. 11 Alabama in the third game on Friday and you can click here to watch the game, while there should be a well-supported fourth game clash involving No. 1 Tennessee seed against No. 4 LSU. The SEC Network will broadcast and stream the game live.

