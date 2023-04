How to watch Day 5 of 2023 Champs live action? – Event schedule, live results, points standings

Kingston College (KC) and Edwin Allen head into the final day of action at Champs 2023 with the respective leads, and below you will find the complete order of events schedule for Saturday, April 1, 2023. Read Also: KC, Edwin Allen lead Champs 2023 points standings at the end of Day 4

Fans will be able to watch all the live streaming coverage on 1spotmedia, as well as follow all the radio streaming coverage on Hitz92 FM and Omega Radio (KLAS FM). Local television channels, Television Jamaica (TVJ) and TVJ Sports, will provide exclusive TV broadcast. Click here for the TV Schedule. For live results, visit the CHAMPS 2023 website here: live results click here.

Boys’ and Girls’ Champs 2023 Day 5 Schedule

Time Event Class Gender Status

1:00 p.m. Long Jump Hep Open Girls Event #5

1:05 p.m. Javelin Open Boys Final

1:10 p.m. High Jump 2 Girls Final

1:20 p.m. 800M 3 Girls Final

1:26 p.m. 800M 3 Boys Final

1:33 p.m. 800M 2 Girls Final

1:39 p.m. 800M 2 Boys Final

1:45 p.m. 800M 1 Girls Final

1:51 p.m. 800M 1 Boys Final

2:00 p.m. Presentation

Girls Cl 3, 2, 1 & Boys Cl 3, 2, 1 800M

2:12 p.m. Shot Put 1 Girls Final

2:16 p.m. Long Jump 3 Girls Final

2:20 p.m. 200M 4 Girls Final

2:26 p.m. 200M 3 Girls Final

2:29 p.m. High Jump 2 Boys Final

2:32 p.m. 200M 3 Boys Final

2:38 p.m. 200M 2 Girls Final

2:44 p.m. 200M 2 Boys Final

2:50 p.m. 200M 1 Girls Final

2:56 p.m. 200M 1 Boys Final

3:00 p.m. Javelin Hep Open Girls Event #6

3:05 p.m. Presentation

Boys Jav Open & HJ Girls Cl 2

Girls Cl 4, 3, 2, Boys Cl 3, 2 200M

3:20 p.m. Discus 2 Boys Final

3:25 p.m. 70 M Hurdles 4 Girls Final

3:35 p.m. 80M Hurdles 3 Girls Final

3:45 p.m. 100M Hurdles 2 Girls Final

3:50 p.m. Presentation

Girls SP Cl 1/HJ Cl 2Boys/

Girls Cl 4, 3, 2 Hurdles

4:00 p.m. 100M Hurdles 1 Girls Final

4:09 p.m. 100M Hurdles 3 Boys Final

4:18 p.m. 110M Hurdles 2 Boys Final

4:21 p.m. Long Jump 1 Girls Final

4:28 p.m. 110M Hurdles 1 Boys Final

4:30 p.m. Presentation

Girls Cl 2 & 1 100MH SP Cl 1

Boys Cl 1, 2, 3H & HJ Cl 2

4:46 p.m. 5000M Open Boys Final

5:10 p.m. 800M Hep Open Girls Event #7

5:12 p.m. High Jump 1 Boys Final

5:15 p.m. Shot Put 1 Boys Final

5:20 p.m. Presentation

Boys Disc CL 2

Girls LJ Cl 1/ Hep

5:32 p.m. Grace activity 15 mins

5:52 p.m. 4 x 100M 1 Girls Final 32

6:12 p.m. 4 x 100M 1 Boys Final 32

6:22 p.m. 4 x 100M 2 Girls Final 32

6:32 p.m. 4 x 100M 2 Boys Final 32

6:35 p.m. Presentation

Boys 5000/ Girls & Boys Cl 1 & 2 – 4 x 100MR

6:47 p.m. Triple Jump 2 Boys Final 12

6:50 p.m. 4 x 100M 3 Girls Final 32

7:00 p.m. 4 x 100M 3 Boys Final 32

7:10 p.m. Presentation

Girls Cl 4 – 4 x 100MR / Boys & Girls Cl 2, 3, & 4 – 4 X 100MR Boys HJ & SPCl 1

7:30 p.m. Sprint Medley Open Girls Final 32

7:40 p.m. Sprint Medley Open Boys Final 32

7:52 p.m. 3000M Open Girls Final 12

8:10 p.m. Presentation

Boys & Girls Sprint Medley/ TJ Cl 2

8:32 p.m. 4X400M Open Mixed Invitational 32

8:42 p.m. 4X400M Open Girls Final 32

8:52 p.m. 4X400M Open Boys Final 32

8:57 p.m. Medal Presentations

Girls 3000M / Boys and Girls 4 X 400 R

Closing Ceremony