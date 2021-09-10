How to watch Duke v North Carolina A&T Live college football

DURHAM. – Duke will play host to the traveling North Carolina A&T team for its college football home opener on Friday night at Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium and you can watch all the coverage live online.



The fans of Duke and North Carolina A&T will have various ways to follow the action live including the highlighted outlets – ACC Network and the Blue Devil Sports Network from LEARFIELD broadcasts. Kick-off time for tonight’s game is 8:00 pm ET.

The Blue Devils (0-1) head into this game hoping to recover from falling to Charlotte last Friday night, 31-28. Charlotte scored the winning touchdown with 33 seconds to play and although Duke are disappointed about losing so late, the home side is still confident about winning against Kansas.

“The spirit of this team is not broken by any means,” Duke coach David Cutcliffe said. “The team is not broken. We’ve got a lot of work to do, but we got a lot of capable people to do it with.”

Meanwhile, N.C. A&T will be aiming to bounce back from a defeat the last time out as well after the Aggies fell 29-18 at Furman in Saturday’s opener.

How To Watch Duke v North Carolina A&T

Television: ACCN

On-Air Time: 8:00 p.m.

Announcers: Matt Barrie (play-by-play), Eric Mac Lain (color analyst), and Bridget Condon (sideline)

Channel Finder:Spectrum | Verizon | Direct TV | Dish Network | Comcast Xfinity | Cox

Blue Devil Sports Network from LEARFIELD:

Pregame Show: 6:30 p.m.

Announcers:David Shumate (play-by-play); Dave Harding (color analyst); John Roth (sideline reporter); Cabell Philpott (studio updates)

Live Pregame Show:

Duke’s Football Game Day will again feature a virtual Coca-Cola Pregame Show that can be viewed live on the Duke Football Facebook page. Beginning at 6:30 p.m., the 90-minute show will simulcast the radio pregame, while adding multiple live video streams with look-ins from the broadcast booth, the field and more. The pregame show includes conversations from Dave Harding , David Shumate , and John Roth as well as interviews with head coach David Cutcliffe .



Satellite Radio:

Sirius: Channel 84

XM: Channel 84

Internet: Channel 84

Streaming Apps:

The Varsity (Blue Devil Sports Network from LEARFIELD)

Listen HERE



Multimedia Information

Audio Stream:GoDuke.com (Duke broadcast)

Live Stats:GoDuke.com

In-Game Twitter Updates: @DukeFOOTBALL

Game Day Hashtags: #DUKEvsNCAT | #GoDuke