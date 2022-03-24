How to watch Duke vs Texas Tech Sweet 16 game?

You can watch the NCAA March Madness Sweet 16 game between Texas Tech and Duke live on CBS at 9:39 pm ET, at the Chase Center in San Francisco, on Thursday night (24).

After a few days of rest, both teams are eager to return to court as they seek a place in the Elite Eight of the 2022 tournament.

West Region Semifinal: No. 3 Texas Tech (27-9) vs. No. 2 Duke (30-6)

Location: San Francisco, California

Venue: Chase Center

Tip: 9:39 p.m. (ET), Thursday

TV: CBS | MARCH MADNESS LIVE

TV Talent: Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Bill Raftery and Grant Hill (analyst), Tracy Wolfson (reporter)

Westwood One National Radio: Ryan Radtke (play-by-play), Steve Lavin (analyst)

Radio (Texas Tech Sports Network): 97.3 Double T FM

Radio Talent: Geoff Haxton (play-by-play), Chris Level (analyst)

Series History: Duke leads 1-0

Last Meeting: No. 2 Duke won 69-58 over No. 12 Tech (12/20/18 – New York)

The third-seeded Red Raiders (27-9) head into tonight’s game against the second-seeded Duke (30-6) in a West Region semifinal full of confidence and the Big 12 outfits will be hoping to extend their run at this year’s national tournament.

Texas Tech is playing in its fifth Sweet 16 after wins over Montana State (97-62) and Notre Dame (59-53) to begin the 2022 NCAA Tournament in San Diego, while Duke advanced to this stage of the competition with victories over Cal State Fullerton (78-61) and Michigan State (85-76) in Greenville, South Carolina.

The Blue Devils are a five-time national champion led by head coach Mike Krzyzewski who has 1,200 career wins, 99 tournament victories and has announced he will retire after this season is completed. Duke is 1-0 all-time against Tech with a Madison Square Garden matchup on December 20, 2018 going its way in a 69-58 decision.

“I don’t know if anybody is excited about playing Duke,” said Tech head coach Mark Adams in his postgame press conference on Sunday night when asked about the Blue Devils. “A lot of respect, obviously, for Coach K and Duke. He’s always been someone I looked up to. Not only is he a great coach, but a great person. Just done so much for basketball. And he’s built a program which we all admire and respect. It’s just one team to the next, he’s got a dynasty he’s built. So our hat’s off to him.”

The Texas Tech vs Duke winner will advance to the Elite 8 where they will play the Gonzaga-Arkansas winner for the West Region championship on Saturday at the home of the Golden State Warriors. Tech reached the 2018 Elite 8 and 2019 NCAA National Championship Final with Adams as the associate head coach of the program.