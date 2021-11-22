[How to watch] Duke vs The Citadel live stream, tv channel, game time

Watch No. 5 Duke take on The Citadel at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, NC, on Monday night. The Blue Devils have had an impressive 5-0 start to the new season and you can watch them hunt their sixth straight victory to start the campaign, live on the ACC Network. Watch live streaming on WatchESPN.com for the viewers in the USA, while the ESPN App will also provide live streaming coverage.
Duke enters tonight’s game on the back of an 88-55 victory over Lafayette on Friday night with the improving Wendell Moore Jr. leading the way after he scored 23 points to help his team pull away in the second half.
The win last week meant the Blue Devils have opened a season 5-0 or better for the 14th time in last 20 years.
The Citadel (3-1) comes into this game on winning form as well after easily putting away Carver College 102-49 at McAlister Field House four nights ago. The Bulldogs has already had good success on the road after beating Pittsburgh 78-63 to open the season on the road earlier this month.
Monday night’s game will tip-off at 9 p.m. ET on ACC Network with Jay Alter and Malcolm Huckaby on the call. On the radio locally, David Shumate and John Roth call the action on the Blue Devil Sports Network from Learfield.
DUKE vs THE CITADEL HISTORY
Duke leads the all-time series 9-0, but the teams are meeting for the first time since a 78-63 victory over the Bulldogs on Dec. 1, 1993 at Cameron Indoor Stadium…Duke and Citadel met four times early in Coach K’s tenure (4-0)
Duke opened the season with an impressive victory over fellow college basketball powerhouse Kentucky on November 9.
