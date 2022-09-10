How to watch ESPN NCAAF college football Week 2 schedule – September 10?

The ESPN NCAAF college football Week 2 schedule on Saturday (10), as well as the start of each game and television and live streaming information. In addition, below you will also find the list of games streaming on the ESPN+ premium platform.

The complete network’s schedule will feature games streaming and televising live on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3, ESPNU, WatchESPN.com, and the ESPN App. Read more: How to watch College Football Week 2 schedule on Sept. 9?

Among the highlighted clashes slated for Saturday on the ESPN NCAAF college football Week 2 schedule is the matchup between No. 9 Baylor and No. 21 BYU at LaVell Edwards Stadium, Provo, Utah, starting at 10:15 pm ET and live on ESPN.

The first set of games on the schedule are at 12:00 pm ET, with South Carolina at No. 16 Arkansas, live on ESPN, Missouri at Kansas State on ESPN2, and North Carolina at Georgia State on ESPNU.

Another game to watch on the ESPN NCAAF college football Week 2 schedule this weekend is the clash between No. 12 Florida against the visiting No. 20 Kentucky, starting at 7:00 pm and broadcasting live on ESPN.

Elsewhere, Arizona State is at No. 11 Oklahoma State at 7:30 pm and live on ESPN2, No. 7 Oklahoma entertains Kent State at 7:00 pm on ESPN+ and Appalachian State goes to No. 6 Texas A&M at 3:30 pm for a difficult fixture on ESPN2.

ESPN NCAAF college football Week 2 schedule – September 10

Saturday, September 10

Matchup Time (ET) TV/Stream

South Carolina at No. 16 Arkansas 12:00 PM ESPN

Missouri at Kansas State 12:00 PM ESPN2

North Carolina at Georgia State 12:00 PM ESPNU

Charleston Sou. at No. 18 NC State 12:30 PM RSN/ESPN3

South Alabama at Central Michigan 1:00 PM ESPN+

Western Michigan at Ball State 2:00 PM ESPN+

Lafayette at Temple 2:00 PM ESPN+

Kennesaw State at Cincinnati 3:30 PM ESPN+

Appalachian State at No. 6 Texas A&M 3:30 PM ESPN2

Norfolk State at James Madison 4:00 PM ESPN3

Virginia at Illinois 4:00 PM ESPNU

Eastern Kentucky at Bowling Green 4:00 PM ESPN3

UAB at Liberty 6:00 PM ESPN+

Holy Cross at Buffalo 6:00 PM ESPN+

Kansas at West Virginia 6:00 PM ESPN+

Southeastern La. at Florida Atlantic 6:00 PM ESPN3

Old Dominion at East Carolina 6:00 PM ESPN+

Gardner-Webb at Coastal Carolina 6:00 PM ESPN+

Robert Morris at Miami (Ohio) 6:00 PM ESPN3

Stephen F. Austin at Louisiana Tech 7:00 PM ESPN3

UMass at Toledo 7:00 PM ESPN+

Western Carolina at Georgia Tech 7:00 PM ACCNX/ESPN+

NIU at Tulsa 7:00 PM ESPN+

Lamar at SMU 7:00 PM ESPN+

FIU at Texas State 7:00 PM ESPN+

Central Arkansas at 22 Ole Miss 7:00 PM SECN+/ESPN+

Alcorn State at Tulane 7:00 PM ESPN+

No. 20 Kentucky at No. 12 Florida 7:00 PM ESPN

Howard at USF 7:00 PM ESPN+

Alabama A&M at Troy 7:00 PM ESPN3

Kent State at No. 7 Oklahoma 7:00 PM ESPN+

San Jose State at Auburn 7:30 PM ESPNU

McNeese at Rice 7:30 PM ESPN3

Arizona State at No. 11 Oklahoma State 7:30 PM ESPN2

Texas Southern at North Texas 7:30 PM ESPN3

Tarleton State at TCU 8:00 PM ESPN+

Nicholls at ULM 8:00 PM ESPN3

New Mexico State at UTEP 9:00 PM ESPN+

No. 9 Baylor at No. 21 BYU 10:15 PM ESPN