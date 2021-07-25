How to watch Everton v Millonarios Florida Cup game

FLORIDA, USA – English Premier League side Everton will continue its preparations for the upcoming season against Colombian giants Millonarios in the Florida Cup on Sunday. For the fans following the team in the United States, live television coverage from Orlando will be on ESPN2, starting at 6:00 pm ET, while you can streaming the broadcast live on WatchESPN.com, the ESPN app and ESPN3.
If you are looking to watch the action from the UK, you can sign up as an Official Member of the club to gain all the access to a wealth of exclusive benefits including live streams of Everton’s pre-season matches. For more information on how to become an Everton football club member, please click here to sign up!
By signing up, you will not only have access to the live streaming coverage of Everton v Millonarios on Sunday, but also stream the friendly game against Mexican side Pumas on Wednesday.
Among the players lining up for Everton against Millonarios in the Florida Cup is midfielder James Rodriguez who believes the mood in the camp has been a good one as the Blues look to stage a successful preseason camp under the guidance of new manager Rafa Benitez.
“It’s a very good feeling because we are in a beautiful country to play against some important clubs,” James told evertonfc.com.
“We are here to prepare ourselves for the season ahead. We are taking both games very seriously.
“A great pre-season gives you the energy you need for the rest of the season. We are here for that reason. We are focused on our preparation every day so we can have a good year. Personally, I’m training hard so I’m ready for the challenges ahead.”
*Please note, live coverage of pre-season games will only be available to Adult and International members. Florida Cup matches will not be available in all countries due to broadcast regulations, including across the United States and South America. Further information on which countries will have access to our live streams will be communicated in due course.