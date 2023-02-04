How to watch Everton vs Arsenal? (1-0) Lineups and updates

The English Premier League resumes this weekend with a full slate of games after a break for Cup competition and today’s first match will come from Goodison Park, where a confident Arsenal team will visit Everton. This game is set to start at 7:30 am ET and live on USA Network in the USA.

A Look at the Teams

Arsenal has been in top form this season, leading the Premier League, and will be looking to continue their winning streak with a victory against Everton.

The team has made some significant changes in recent years, with the arrival of new coach Mikel Arteta, and new signings that have significantly impacted their play.

One of the most influential additions to the squad is Thomas Partey, who has been in top form and will be starting in the midfield for this match.

Everton, on the other hand, has had a difficult season so far, with some inconsistent performances and changes in management, but they will be looking to turn things around under their new boss, Sean Dyche.

The Toffees team will be fielding some new faces, including Dwight McNeil, who has been recalled to the side, and Abdoulaye Doucoure, who will be starting in place of Yerry Mina.

The Starting Lineups

The starting lineups for the match between Arsenal and Everton have been announced, and fans can expect some exciting and intense play from both teams.

Arsenal Lineup:

Aaron Ramsdale

Ben White

William Saliba

Gabriel

Oleksandr Zinchenko

Thomas Partey

Granit Xhaka

Martin Odegaard

Bukayo Saka

Gabriel Martinelli

Eddie Nketiah

Everton Lineup:

Jordan Pickford

Seamus Coleman

James Tarkowski

Conor Coady

Vitaliy Mykolenko

André Onana

Idrissa Gueye

Abdoulaye Doucoure

Alex Iwobi

Dwight McNeil

Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Where to Watch

Fans in the USA can catch the match live on USA Network and the NBC Sports App, starting at 7:30 am ET.

Final Thoughts

The match between Arsenal and Everton is set to be an exciting and intense encounter, with both teams looking for three points for different reasons. The Gunners are aiming to continue to maintain their healthy lead at the top of the standings, while the Toffees are looking to get away from the relegation zone.