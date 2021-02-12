How To Watch Every Cricket West Indies Regional Super50 Games

Fans across the globe and watch and listen to live streaming coverage of the 2021 Cricket West Indies Regional Super50 on their smart devices or on their television.
This year’s tournament is expected to be another exciting contest with Trinidad and Tobago Red Force again starting as the favorite, although the other contenders are also confident about their chances as well.
Listed below are all the ways you can watch daily live stream – video and radio – so you don’t have to worry about staying home all the time.
Follow the action LIVE in the CG Insurance Super50 Cup!
Here’s how you can Watch and Listen:
COOLIDGE CRICKET GROUND MATCHES
(LIVE on TV & Windies Cricket YouTube)
WATCH ON TV:
- Caribbean – ESPN Caribbean
- USA – ESPN +
- UK – BT Sport
- NZ – Sky NZ
- India – Fancode
WATCH ON YOUTUBE:
WATCH Coolidge Cricket Ground Matches !
- Australia
- Africa
- Pakistan
- Canada
- Bangladesh
- Middle East
- Nepal
- Bhutan
- Maldives
- PNG
LISTEN ON YOUTUBE:
- Radio Commentary available worldwide
SIR VIVIAN RICHARDS STADIUM MATCHES
(LIVE on Windies Cricket YouTube)
- Available Worldwide
WATCH ALL Sir Vivian Richards Stadium matches !
Live Radio (Caribbean )
- Caribbean Broadcast Network – The Caribbean Superstation 90.9FM (BVI & UVI)
- GBN and Real FM (Grenada)
- CBC and VOB (Barbados)
- KLAS FM (Jamaica)
- NCN (Guyana)
- ABS (Antigua)
- The Wave (St Lucia)
- Vibes Radio (Dominica)
