How to watch Florida vs South Carolina 2022 SEC Baseball Tournament?

HOOVER, Ala. – Florida faces South Carolina for the fourth-straight game on Tuesday afternoon to open the 2022 SEC Baseball Tournament.
Airing on SEC Network, Tuesday’s matchup will begin following the conclusion of the 10:30 a.m. ET game between Georgia and Alabama.
Where can I watch Florida vs South Carolina 2022 SEC Baseball Tournament?
|Tuesday | ~2 p.m. (SECN)
|South Carolina
|RHP Will Sanders (7-3, 3.72 ERA)
|Florida
|RHP Brandon Sproat (8-4, 3.87 ERA)
|Links
|WATCH | LISTEN
The winner of today’s game between Florida and South Carolina advances to face No. 2-seed Texas A&M on Wednesday following the conclusion of the 10:30 a.m. ET matchup.
The Gators are coming off their fourth-straight home series win over the Gamecocks, winning the first two games, 14-5 and 8-0, before dropping the finale, 4-1. Florida is 50-51 all-time against South Carolina and 3-7 in neutral-site games.
However, the Gators are 28-19 vs. the Gamecocks under Head Coach Kevin O’Sullivan, including 2-4 at neutral sites.
IN HOOVER
Florida is 71-66 all-time in the SEC Tournament and went 3-1 last year with a trip to the semifinals.
LAST TIME OUT
The Gators are fresh off a 3-1 week, having walked off No. 20 Florida State before taking two of three against South Carolina. In the game one win over South Carolina, outfielder Wyatt Langford notched his second-straight two-homer game, homering on the first pitch of the bottom of the first inning for the second time in as many contests.
In game two, right-handed pitcher Brandon Neely pitched seven shutout innings on three hits with a career-high 10 strikeouts to earn the win. Last Tuesday, Florida won in an instant classic, walk-off win over No. 20 Florida State. Langford homered in each of his first two at bats, but it was outfielder Sterlin Thompson who broke a 5-5 tie with a walk-off, two-run home run with two outs in the bottom of the ninth.