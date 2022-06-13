How to watch Game 3: Oregon State vs Auburn Corvallis Super Regional

Oregon State and Auburn will meet in a winner take all game in the finale of the 2022 Corvallis Super Regional on Monday (13) at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field and you can watch live streaming coverage on ESPN2 and WatchESPN.com. Following live radio station coverage here: VARSITY NETWORK RADIO

After losing the first game 7-5 to Auburn, Oregon State returned to take Game 2 by a close 4-3 results to even the best of three series and forced a Game 3 on Monday night to see which team will advance to College World Series.

First pitch in this one is slated for 4:30 p.m. PT. or 7:30 p.m. ET. You will not want to miss this one!

How to watch live TV and stream broadcast of Oregon State vs Auburn?

The game will be broadcast live on ESPN2 with Roxy Bernstein and Todd Walker on the call.

Live Video: Subscribers to the ESPN family of networks can find the game online at espn.com or via the ESPN app on smartphones and tablets.

Online: Live stats for the game can be accessed by clicking on the live stats link located on the baseball schedule page on osubeavers.com.

Radio: All games air on the Beaver Sports Network with pre-game 30 minutes before first pitch. Affiliates include KEJO 1240-AM (Corvallis), KKNX 840-AM (Eugene), KCFM 1250-AM & 104.1-FM (Florence), KLAD 960-AM & 93.3-FM (Klamath Falls), KTMT 880-AM & 96.1-FM (Medford, weekend games), KEX 1190-AM (Portland), 102.3 FM (weekday games prior to 5:30 p.m.), KSKR 1490-AM (Roseburg) and KBZY 1490-AM (Salem, weekend games).

The Oregon State Beavers are looking to advance to the College World Series for the eighth time in school history, and for the seventh since 2005. The team holds a winning record of 29-11 in elimination games in the NCAA Super Regional era.

Oregon State (48-17) vs. Auburn (41-20)

June 13, 2022 • 4:30 p.m. PT • Corvallis, Ore. • Goss Stadium at Coleman Field

TBA vs. RHP Mason Barnett (3-2, 4.13)