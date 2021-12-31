How to watch Georgia vs Michigan Capital One Orange Bowl CFP semifinal

Watch live streaming coverage of the CFP Semifinal Game Capital One Orange Bowl between Georgia and Michigan at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., on New Year’s Eve, Friday (31) night.
The Georgia Bulldogs extend the nation’s longest active bowl streak to 25 games when the third-ranked side faces second-ranked Michigan at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN. The Bulldogs (12-1) will represent the SEC in their second CFP appearance while the Wolverines (12-1) hail from the Big Ten and will be making their first appearance in a CFP contest.
WATCH LIVE STREAMING
READ ALSO: Can I watch the No. 1 Alabama vs No. 4 Cincinnati 2021 Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic online?
- CFP Semifinal Game Capital One Orange Bowl
- Kickoff: Friday, December 31 – 7:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Hard Rock Stadium (64,767) | Miami Gardens, Fla.
- 2021 Records: Georgia 12-1 (8-0 SEC), Michigan 12-1 (7-1 B10)
- History: Georgia vs. Michigan All-Time Series Results: Tied 1-1
- Rankings: Georgia #3, Michigan #2
- TV: ESPN – Chris Fowler (PxP), Kirk Herbstreit (analyst), Holly Rowe (sideline)
- Video Stream: ESPN+
- Radio: WSB AM 750 – Bulldog Network | Affiliates | Scott Howard (PxP), Eric Zeier (Color), DJ Shockley (sideline)
- Audio Stream: georgiadogs.com
- Satellite: SiriusXM/Internet: Georgia 84/84/84, National 80/80/80
- Web Stats: ESPN
- Twitter: #CapitalOneOrangeBowl
- ReBroadcast: SEC Network: TBA
The winner of this contest will then advance to the CFP National Championship in Indianapolis on Jan. 10. The Bulldogs rank second nationally with 57 bowl appearances. They have made a school-record 24 consecutive appearances, the nation’s longest active bowl streak. Georgia owns an all-time 33-21-3 record in bowl games. Last season, No. 9 Georgia won the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta, beating an undefeated No. 8 Cincinnati squad 24-21.
Orange Bowl History For The Bulldogs This will mark Georgia’s fourth trip to the Orange Bowl and first since 1960. The Bulldogs own a 2-1 record, topping TCU 40-26 in UGA’s first bowl game on Jan. 1, 1942, falling to Texas 41-28 on Jan. 1, 1949, and blanking No. 18 Missouri 14-0 on Jan. 1, 1960.
Georgia vs Michigan Series History: Georgia and Michigan have squared off only twice and both of the matchups have come in Ann Arbor. The Bulldogs lost the first contest and won the second showdown. In the third game of the 1957 season, the Bulldogs traveled to Michigan and fell to the 10th-ranked Wolverines 26-0. Eight years later, College Football Hall of Famer and then second-year head coach Vince Dooley took his 10th-ranked team to Michigan’s campus and upset the seventh-ranked Wolverines 15-7 in what was also the third game on Georgia’s slate that season.
No Responses Yet