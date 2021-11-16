How to watch Golden State Warriors vs Brooklyn Nets, live channels, game time

Watch the NBA clash between the Golden State Warriors against the Brooklyn Nets on TNT and TNT Online on Tuesday as two of the early title contenders go head-to-head. The game will see two of the league’s best scorers, Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry also matching talents so you will not want to miss this clash.
Tip-off time for this clash from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York is 7:30 p.m. EST.
Curry and the Golden State Warriors (11-2) holds the best record in the Western Conference and indeed the entire league, while the Durant and the Brooklyn Nets (10-4) are tied for the second best record in the Eastern Conference.
Entering tonight’s game, Durant ranks first in the NBA averaging 29.6 points per game and Curry ranks second in the league averaging 28.1 points per game.
As for team performances thus far, the Nets are 4-2 on their home court and leads the NBA shooting 39.3% from downtown, led by DeAndre’ Bembry shooting 70.0% from 3-point range.
Meanwhile, the Warriors have gone 3-1 away from home and rank fourth in the Western Conference shooting 35.8% from 3-point range.
IMPORTANT INFORMATION
TOP PERFORMERS: James Harden averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Nets, scoring 19.5 points while shooting 39.3% from beyond the arc. Durant is averaging 29.6 points, 8.4 rebounds and 5.1 assists over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.
Curry averages 5.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Warriors, scoring 28.1 points while shooting 38.7% from beyond the arc. Andrew Wiggins is averaging 18.8 points over the last 10 games for Golden State.
LAST 10 GAMES: Nets: 8-2, averaging 110.2 points, 43.7 rebounds, 26.5 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 101.2 points per game.
Warriors: 8-2, averaging 114.1 points, 48.1 rebounds, 30.1 assists, 11.2 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 99.0 points.