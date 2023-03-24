How to watch Grenada vs. USA Nations League game? Starting lineups

The US Men’s National Team (USMNT) is set to take on Grenada in a Group D match of the 2022-23 Concacaf Nations League A tonight, Friday, March 24, 2023, and you can watch all the live streaming coverage online, plus we will provide the starting lists for this game.

Where Can I Watch Grenada vs USA Nations League game?

The match will be played at the Kirani James Stadium in St. George’s, Grenada. For those looking to watch the game in the USA, the pre-game coverage will begin at 7:30 p.m. ET on TNT, Universo, and Peacock, while the kickoff is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. ET on TNT, Telemundo, Peacock, and Telemundo App. – Watch live on Watch TNT. You can follow live text commentary and game stats here

In their last visit to Grenada in June 2004, the USA earned a 3-2 win against the Spice Boyz in the second leg of the preliminary round of the 2006 FIFA World Cup Qualifying. Read more: [Video highlights] Mexico beat Suriname 2-0 in Nations League

For tonight, the USMNT’s starting XI for the match will be led by Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic, who captains this team, while Matt Turner, Mark McKenzie, Gio Reyna, and Weston McKennie, Ricardo Pepi are also in the starting team. The lineup is completed by Brenden Aaronson, Luca de la Torre, Joe Scally, Auston Trusty, and Bryan Reynolds.

Meanwhile, the substitutes for the match are Ethan Horvath, Zack Steffen, Sergiño Dest, Taylor Booth, Antonee Robinson, Yunus Musah, Tim Ream, Johnny Cardoso, Alan Soñora, Alex Zendejas, Djordje Mihailovic, and Daryl Dike.

Grenada Starting Team: Jason Belfon, Kwazim Theodore, Kaiden Harrack, Aaron Pierre, Benjamin Ettienne, Jacob Berkeley-Agyepong, Myles Hippolyte, Regan Charles-Cook, Kairo Mitchell, A.J. Paterson, Romar Frank. Team Substitutes: Sawan Mark, Jeremy Richardson, Trevon Williams, Joshua Issac, Denzil Pierre, Steffon Abraham, Trishawn Thomas, Saydrel Lewis, Jamal Ray Charles, Kriston Julien, Christian James

Trusty is set to make his USMNT debut in the match, while Reynolds earns his first start for the team. Elsewhere, McKenzie, who pairs with Trusty in central defense, makes his first start since the World Cup qualifier against Panama in October 2021.

McKennie continues his streak of appearing in all nine of the USMNT’s Concacaf Nations League matches. He was the leading scorer with four goals and earned Player of the Tournament honors in the inaugural 2019-2021 competition.