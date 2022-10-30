How to watch Jacksonville Jaguars vs Denver Broncos in London today?

LONDON — Watch live streaming coverage of the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Denver Broncos here at Wembley Stadium in London on Sunday, October 30. Watch all the live coverage on ESPN+ while subscribers of the NFL Network premium stream can watch without interruptions as well.

The following are the inactive players for both the Jaguars and Broncos. Among the players active today is quarterback Russell Wilson, who will lead the Denver offense after recovering from injury. Wilson will come up against Trevor Lawrence who guides the Jaguars' offense.

Meanwhile, specialist Jamal Agnew is inactive today for Jacksonville. He was limited in practice Friday and had been questionable to play due to a knee injury that kept him out of last week’s 23-17 loss to the New York Giants.

The Jaguars will more than likely use wide receiver Christian Kirk for punt return duties and running back JaMycal Hasty on kickoff returns as they did last week when Agnew was out.

Also inactive for Jacksonville Jaguars today are CB Tevaughn Campbell, S Tyree Gillespie and DL Adam Gotsis. All three did not make the trip to London.

In the meantime, the Broncos’ inactive players are CB Essang Bassey (hamstring), OLB Baron Browning (hip), WR Tyrie Cleveland (groin), T Cam Fleming (quad), as well as RB Marlon Mack, TE Albert Okwuegbunam and DL Eyioma Uwazurike.

Denver Broncos promoted RB Devine Ozigbo from the practice squad to the 53-man roster and elevated OLB Jonathan Kongbo and T Quinn Bailey.

Second-year safety Caden Sterns (hip) was placed on injured reserve on Friday.