How to watch Jacksonville Jaguars vs Miami Dolphins in London

Watch and listen to all the live coverage of the early morning NFL fixture between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Miami Dolphins here at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on CBS. The Week 6 fixture will also be streamed live on NFL Game Pass. Start your free trial and cancel at any time. Time for Sunday’s game starts at 9:30 am ET.
WATCH – TV AND LIVE STREAM
Television: CBS – national broadcast. The broadcast crew includes Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Trent Green (color analyst), and Melanie Collins (sideline).
Live Stream (Web and Mobile App): Fans will be able to watch games for FREE online through Dolphins.com on mobile web and the Dolphins app, as long as the user is within the CBS broadcast radius. Links to watch will be available at the start of the game on both platforms. The NFL app also offers free streams for viewers in the local market. Geographic and device restrictions apply. Local & primetime games only. Data charges may apply.
Click here to listen to AM 560 The Joe WQAM.
Radio (Spanish): Univision Deportes Radio 1140 AM. Roly Martin handles the play-by-play and Eduardo Martell provides the game analysis.
Click here to listen to Univision Deportes Radio 1140 AM.
Jacksonville (0-5) remains without a win from its first five games to start the new season, while Miami (1-4) has dropped four straight since beating the New England Patriots in the opening game of the campaign.
Both teams will enter Sunday’s game hoping to finally end the skids.
In team news, Matthew Wright has been selected as the kicker for the Jaguars today, returning after also doing the job in Week 4 and 5 this season. The team as confirmed that Josh Lambo is inactive today.
Wright and Lambo competed for the role in practice this week. Jaguars Head Coach Urban Meyer on Friday said he had made the decision at that time but opted not to announce it publicly.
The matchup between young quarterbacks Trevor Lawrence and Tua Tagovailoa is expected to be one of the highlights today.
Also inactive for the Jaguars Sunday:
Linebacker Myles Jack (back), offensive lineman Rashaad Coward (ankle), wide receiver Tyron Johnson, cornerback Tyson Campbell (toe), defensive end/linebacker Jordan Smith and defensive lineman Taven Bryan.
Dolphins inactive players: WR Preston Williams, WR DeVante Parker, CB Xavien Howard, CB Byron Jones, OL Greg Little and TE Adam Shaheen.