How to watch Jaguars v Bengals live free stream

The Jacksonville Jaguars and Cincinnati Bengals will lock horns in tonight’s Thursday Night Football fixture to kick-start Week 4 and you don’t want to miss any of the action which will be live on NFL Network. In addition, the live streaming option will see NFL carrying the action for free.
LOCATION
Paul Brown Stadium
COVERAGE
Watch – NFL NETWORK
Listen – NFL Game Pass, Westwood One, SiriusXM, TuneIn
Bengals inactive players for Week 4: CB Chidobe Awuzie, S Jessie Bates III, OL Xavier Su’a-Filo, OL Fred Johnson, WR Tee Higgins, DT Tyler Shlevin
Jaguars inactive players for Week 4: K Josh Lambo, CB Nevin Lawson, RB Carlos Hyde, DE/OLB Jordan Smith, DL Roy Robertson-Harris, DT Jay Tufele.
The match will feature the showdown between two former No. 1 draft picks in quarterbacks Joe Burrow and Trevor Lawrence is expected to draw a lot of attention and I am expecting a high-scoring game tonight.
Jacksonville (0-3) enters this game still searching for its first victory of the season after losing its opening three fixtures to start the new campaign under first-year NFL coach Urban Meyer.
After losing the first two games, the Jaguars came close to winning for the first time this season against Arizona, but after leading late in the third quarter on Sunday, Meyer’s side failed to hold on and went down 31-19.
“First game, nothing,” Meyer stated. “Second game, we made it through a half that we were playing pretty well. Third game, we’re getting (there).
“I’m looking for constant improvement. I’m looking for loyalty and faith in the locker room, which I have. That’s never wavered. I’m not taking anything away from the Cardinals, we played well enough and (if) we don’t make some mistakes, we could’ve won that game.”
Meanwhile, Cincinnati (2-1) comes into this game on the back of a 24-10 victory over the Steelers at Heinz Field on Sunday and the Bengals will be aiming to build on that success.