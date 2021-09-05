How to watch Jamaica v Panama; Michail Antonio starts

Michail Antonio, Kemar Roofe, Bobby De Cordova-Reid and Ravel Morrison all start for Jamaica in today’s 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifying CONCACAF Third Round stage against Panama. The game is played at the National Stadium in Kingston, and fans in the United States can watch live streaming on Paramount+.
Watch Live Streaming On Flow
For those viewing in the Caribbean, you can watch the broadcast live on Flowsports.co of you can access the live stream using the Flow Sports App. Kick-off time for this encounter is at 6:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm local time in Jamaica.
Antonio, who has been in red-hot form for West Ham United in the English Premier League so far this season, will finally make his long-awaited debut for the Reggae Boyz and the experienced striker will play in a three-man attacking setup that also includes Rangers forward Roofe.
After missing the Gold Cup earlier this summer, Ravel Morrison is back in the Jamaica team and he’s expected to provide lots of service to the front three with Daniel Johnson and Bobby De Cordova-Reid also starting in midfield.
Jamaica, however, will be without leading center-back Damion Lowe.
Jamaica Team: 1 Andre Blake 6 Liam Moore 3 Ethan Pinnock 2 Wes Harding 20 Kemar Lawrence 16 Daniel Johnson 10 Bobby De Cordova-Reid 4 Ravel Morrison 9 Cory Burke 17 Michail Antonio 7 Kemar Roofe
Panama Team: 1 Luis Mejía 16 Andrés Andrade 4 Fidel Escobar 20 Aníbal Godoy 15 Éric Davis 23 Michael Murillo 8 Adalberto Carrasquilla 10 Édgar Bárcenas 19 Alberto Quintero 7 José Luis Rodríguez 17 Rolando Blackburn