How to watch Jamaica vs. Canada World Cup qualifier live

Starting lineups and how to watch Jamaica against Canada in Sunday’s 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifying – CONCACAF, Third Round – game at the National Stadium in Kingston. You can watch live coverage on the Flow Sports App and Flowsports.co. Follow all the live commentary online. For those in the USA you can watch on Paramount+.
If you are in Canada you can watch live on: OneSoccer, Sportsnet 360, Sportsnet Now, OneSoccer.ca, and Sportsnet World Now
The Jamaica Reggae Boyz are sitting at the bottom of the table points standings with just one point from four games, while Canada currently sit in third place with six points behind the USA and Mexico on eight points each.
Below are the starting teams with Jamaica without a few of its better players, including leading defender Damion Lowe, who is suspended after picking up a yellow card against the United States in the last game.
Jamaica XI: 1 Andre Blake 19 Adrian Mariappa 5 Alvas Powell 20 Kemar Lawrence 8 Oniel Fisher 15 Je-Vaughn Watson 6 Anthony Grant 12 Junior Flemmings 10 Bobby De Cordova-Reid 11 Shamar Nicholson 7 Kemar Roofe. Subs: 18 Andre Gray 9 Jamal Lowe 13 Dillon Barnes 22 Devon Williams 14 Javon East 3 Javain Brown 23 Jeadine White 2 Jamoi Topey 21 Tyreek Magee.
Canada XI: 16 Maxime Crépeau 15 Doneil Henry 23 Derek Cornelius 3 Sam Adekugbe 2 Alistair Johnston 21 Jonathan Osorio 6 Samuel Piette 14 Mark-Anthony Kaye 20 Jonathan David 19 Alphonso Davies 17 Liam Millar. Subs: 10 Junior Hoilett 8 David Wotherspoon 18 Dayne St. Clair 4 Kamal Miller 13 Liam Fraser 1 James Pantemis 7 Stephen Eustáquio 12 Zachary Brault-Guillard 11 Jacob Shaffelburg 9 Charles-Andreas Brym