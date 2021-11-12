How to watch Jamaica vs El Salvador live, game time, lineups

The Jamaica and El Salvador starting lineups for the CONCACAF 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifying Third Round game at Estadio Cuscatlán here tonight. The game will be live streamed on Paramount+ with fuboTV also streaming the coverage live for those in the United States. Kick-off time is 9:05 p.m. ET.
For those viewing in the Caribbean, including in Jamaica, Flow Sports will provide the television and online broadcast. You can also stream it using the Flow Sports App and visit Flowsports.co.
The Jamaica lineup will see West Ham United forward Michail Antonio starting on the bench tonight, along with Ravel Morrison, Greg Leigh, Devon Williams and Liam Moore.
However, there are recalls for Aston Villa forward Leon Bailey and Bobby De Cordova-Reid who come into the starting lineup for the Reggae Boyz who will be hoping to secure another victory tonight after beating Honduras in the last qualifier.
Surprisingly, there are starting places for Je-Vaughn Watson, who plays in midfield alongside Anthony Grant and Kemar Roofe, while Shamar Nicholson will lead the attacking line.
Among the starters for El Salvador tonight are Alexander Larin, Brayan Landaverde, Christian Martínez, Alex Roldan, Jairo Mauricio Henriquez, Joaquín Rivas and Enrico Hernández.
El Salvador Team: Mario González, Bryan Tamacas, Eriq Zavaleta, Ronald Gómez, Alexander Larin, Brayan Landaverde, Christian Martínez, Alex Roldan, Jairo Mauricio Henriquez, Joaquín Rivas, Enrico Hernández. Subs: Edgar Alguera-Mercado, Kevin Carabantes, Eduardo Vigil, Roberto Carlos Dominguez, Kevin Reyes, Christian Sorto, Marvin Monterroza, Melvin Cartagena, Pablo Punyed, Darwin Cerén, Walmer Martinez
Jamaica Team: Andre Blake, Damion Lowe, Je-Vaughn Watson, Kemar Lawrence, Adrian Mariappa, Kemar Roofe, Anthony Grant, Bobby De Cordova-Reid, Oniel Fisher, Shamar Nicholson. Subs: Junior Flemmings, Jeadine White, Javain Brown, Alvas Powell, Greg Leigh, Liam Moore, Michail Antonio, Dwayne Miller, Lamar Walker, Cory Burke, Devon Williams, Ravel Morrison