How to watch Jamaica vs El Salvador online?

Jamaica and El Salvador starting lineups for today’s 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifying – CONCACAF, Third Round game inside the National Stadium in Kingston, Jamaica, tonight (24).

Follow Live Text and score commentary here | Flowsports.co and Flow Sports App will provide the live streaming with Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO NOW, UNIVERSO, and Paramount+ streaming in the United States.

Jamaica will start in goal with captain Andre Blake, who will have Adrian Mariappa, Damion Lowe and Richard King as his direct protectors, while Greg Leigh and Javain Brown are the wing-backs.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa forward Leon Bailey returns to the Reggae Boyz lineup after recovering from injuries and he will play in the attack alongside Andre Gray. Derby midfielder Ravel Morrison also starts with Devon “Speedy” Williams also starting in midfield.

In the meantime, El Salvador will also go in with a back five, with Eriq Zavaleta, Roberto Domínguez, Ronald Gómez, Alexander Larín and Bryan Tamacas protecting Mario González.

Eric Calvillo, Jairo Henríquez, and Nelson Bonilla are among the starters who will be looking to target the Jamaican goal in their own backyard.

1 Andre Blake, 19 Adrian Mariappa, 17 Damion Lowe, 6 Richard King, 10 Ravel Morrison, 7 Leon Bailey, 22 Devon Williams, 2 Greg Leigh, 21 Javain Brown, 16 Daniel Green, 11 Andre Gray – SUBSTITUTES, 3 Jamoi Topey, 12 Lamar Walker, 8 Ricardo Thomas, 5 Tarick Ximines, 14 Nicholas Nelson, 13 Dillon Barnes, 20 Ramone Howell, 9 Alex Marshall, 18 Atapharoy Bygrave, 15 Christopher Pearson, 4 Demar Rose, 23 Amal Knight

1 Mario González, 4 Eriq Zavaleta, 3 Roberto Domínguez, 5 Ronald Gómez, 13 Alexander Larín, 21 Bryan Tamacas, 6 Narciso Orellana, 7 Darwin Cerén, 10 Eric Calvillo, 17 Jairo Henríquez, 9 Nelson Bonilla – SUBSTITUTES, 19 Kevin Reyes, 20 Cristian Gil, 14 Christian Martínez, 2 José Villalobos, 11 Joaquín Rivas, 12 Miguel Lemus, 8 Kevin Santamaría, 23 Styven Vásquez, 16 Lizandro Claros, 22 Kévin Carabantes