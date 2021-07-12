How to watch Jamaica vs Suriname live!

Bobby De Cordova-Reid, Leon Bailey and Shamar Nicholson all start in attack for Jamaica, while Damion Lowe will start in midfield as the Reggae Boyz open their 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup schedule against Suriname here at the Exploria Stadium in Orlando, Florida, Tuesday (12).

Fans can watch live television broadcast on Fox Sports 1, while for online streaming you should visit Foxsports.com.

Jamaica, a finalist in two of the last three CONCACAF Gold Cup tournaments, will be aiming to make a positive start to this year’s event with a win in Group C action. Leading forward Bailey will team up with Cordova-Reid and Nicholson in leading the Reggae Boyz. Lowe, meanwhile, has been shifted from his regular center-back position to play as the holding midfielder with Michael Hector moving back in defence.

Also starting for the Jamaicans are Andre Blake, Liam Moore, Alvas Powell, Daniel Johnson and Blair Turgott with youngsters Lamar Walker and Tyreek Magee among the substitutes.

Suriname will be making a Gold Cup debut and will face a Jamaica team that is making a 12th appearance.

Jamaica team: 1 Andre Blake 6 Liam Moore 3 Michael Hector 5 Alvas Powell 4 Amari’i Bell 16 Daniel Johnson 17 Damion Lowe 15 Blair Turgott 10 Bobby De Cordova-Reid 7 Leon Bailey 11 Shamar Nicholson: Subs: 19 Adrian Mariappa 14 Andre Gray 13 Dillon Barnes 20 Kemar Lawrence 23 Dennis Taylor 8 Oniel Fisher 22 Devon Williams 9 Cory Burke 12 Junior Flemmings 21 Tyreek Magee 2 Lamar Walker.

Suriname team: 1Warner Hahn 15Ryan Donk 5Ridgeciano Haps 18Kelvin Leerdam 3Sean Klaiber 2Damil Dankerlui Wadilie 21Diego Biseswar 4Dion Malone 11Sheraldo Becker 7Florian Jozefzoon 20Gleofilo Vlijter Subs: 16Mitchell Donald 6Ryan Koolwijk 9Nigel Hasselbaink 8Roland Alberg 17Dimitrie Apai 19Anduelo Amoeferie 22Ivenzo Comvalius 14Sergino Eduard 10Alvaro Verwey 12Albert Nibte 23Ishan Kort