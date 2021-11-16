How to watch Jamaica vs USA World Cup qualifying live

The starting lineup and where to watch Jamaica vs USA 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifying CONCACAF, Third Round clash here at Independence Park in Kingston tonight. Watch live streaming coverage of the game on Flowsports.co, and the Flow Sports App. Also stream it live using Paramount+.
The Reggae Boyz welcome back the return of top defender Liam Moore after he was left on the bench in the last game against El Salvador last week and he will partner Damion Lowe in the heart of the backline.
Also coming into the starting lineup is forward Michail Antonio after the West Ham United frontman scored in El Salvador on Friday.
Also coming into the team are Lamar Walker, Devon Williams and Javain Brown, with Leon Bailey and Bobby Reid also among the starters for Jamaica.
Adrian Mariappa, Anthony Grant and Shamar Nicholson made way for the changes from the last game.
Meanwhile, Timothy Weah, Ricardo Pepi and Brenden Aaronson are among the players starting for the USA tonight as they seek to secure three points on the road.
The United States are coming off an encouraging 2-0 victory over Mexico last time out.
Jamaica Team: 1 Andre Blake 16 Javain Brown 17 Damion Lowe 6 Liam Moore 20 Kemar Lawrence 15 Je-Vaughn Watson 22 Devon Williams 21 Lamar Walker 10 Bobby Reid 18 Michail Antonio 7 Leon Bailey. Subs: 23 Jeadine White 13 Dwayne Miller 5 Alvas Powell 19 Adrian Mariappa 2 Greg Leigh 3 Anthony Grant 4 Ravel Morrison 11 Shamar Nicholson 12 Junior Flemmings 9 Cory Burke
USA Team: 1 Zack Steffen 2 DeAndre Yedlin 3 Walker Zimmerman 15 Chris Richards 5 Antonee Robinson 6 Yunus Musah 4 Tyler Adams 16 Gianluca Busio 20 Timothy Weah 9 Ricardo Pepi 11 Brenden Aaronson. Subs: 13 Matt Turner 8 James Sands 18 Mark McKenzie 12 Joseph Scally 21 Sam Vines 22 Reggie Cannon 23 Kellyn Acosta 14 Cristian Roldán 19 Jesús Ferreira 17 Sebastian Lletget 7 Paul Arriola 10 Christian Pulišić